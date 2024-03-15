Air Defense Artillery instructor earns Master Army Instructor Badge

Photo By Tatiana Scharstein | Capt. Jordan Henrickson, an instructor with the 2nd Battalion,6th Air Defense...... read more read more Photo By Tatiana Scharstein | Capt. Jordan Henrickson, an instructor with the 2nd Battalion,6th Air Defense Artillery, receives the Master Army Instructor Badge from Lt. Col. John Peterson, commander of 2-6th ADA Battalion at the Air Defense Artillery Training Facility March 7, 2024. Henrickson is the first ADA officer to receive the award. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — A Fort Sill Air Defense Artillery Captain Career Course Manager can now call himself a master after receiving the Master Army Instructor Badge or MAIB.



Capt. Jordan Henrickson, an instructor with the 2nd Battalion,6th Air Defense Artillery, was awarded the prestigious Master Army Instructor Badge, March 7, 2024, at the Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility on Fort Sill.



Henrickson, who has served as an instructor for the past three years, has dedicated 2,700 hours as a primary instructor, exceeding the minimum requirement of 400 hours to qualify for the MAIB badge. "When you put people first, the winning happens, one of my mentors said, and I have lived with it since," Henrickson said.



The Master Army Instructor Badge is the highest level instructor badge as directed by TRADOC regulation 600-21 to help recognize the professionalism of its NCO educators in 2014.



Lt. Col. John Peterson, commander of 2-6th ADA Battalion, said master instructors are capable of designing and redesigning lessons, making evidence-based recommendations regarding instructional strategies, methods, media, and technology, and continuously striving to update their knowledge of the learning process. To earn the coveted badge, one must meet all instructor requirements.



While in his role of instructor, Henrickson earned the ADA proponent badge, the Basic Army Instructor Badge, the Senior Army Instructor Badge and the Fires Center of Excellence Officer Instructor of the Year twice during his tenure. Furthermore, Henrickson has achieved all the requirements, including being recommended by the Evaluating Instructors Course evaluations board to earn the Master Badge.



"The journey to earning the Master Army Instructor Badge was challenging,". Henrickson shared. "It involved a significant amount of paperwork, instruction, and hours. I am fortunate to have gone through this process, as it was the most rewarding assignment of my career. The significance of this achievement is amplified by the fact that I am the first Air Defense officer to receive the MAIB."



The award ceremony was attended by his family and distinguished guests, including ADA Commandant Brig. Gen. Curtis King, Col. Tony Dedmond, and Lt. Col. John Petersen, all of whom, Henrickson said, provided invaluable support throughout his pursuit of the Master Army Instructor Badge.



During his congratulations speech, King said, "The significance of this is hundreds, thousands of platoon leaders, commanders, and platoon sergeants go out to formation and provide high-quality instruction to Soldiers. And it is not just the instructional course, it is also the effective leadership aspect reflected in our instructors' frame."



"Capt. Henrickson demonstrated effective leadership, made a difference, and proved that he earned MAIB," King added.