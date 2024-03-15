International Officers from Air War College Visit NAS JRB Fort Worth

NAS JRB Fort Worth, TEXAS—International senior military officers from 18 different countries currently enrolled in Air War College (AWC) strategic warfare studies visited Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth on March 4, 2024.



The students, representing countries such as Colombia, Sri Lanka, Poland, Thailand, Belgium, and Ukraine, began their visit by learning about the mission, unique structure, and strategic challenges encountered at NAS JRB Fort Worth.



AWC Dean of Students Colonel Joe Beal expressed the significance of the visit, stating, “Having the opportunity to visit NAS JRB Fort Worth is very important to the AWC. It allows our international students to meet with and learn the unique perspective of a joint reserve base and how the reserve component is ensuring its forces are ready to prevail in combat with great power competitors, should the need arise.”



The leaders were briefed by NAS JRB Fort Worth’s Commanding Officer Captain Beau Hufstetler and Executive Officer Commander Clayton Johnson.



“NAS JRB Fort Worth was honored to host the international officers from the AWC. Our hope is that we provided valuable insights and perspectives that can contribute to our collective efforts in promoting security and cooperation on a global scale,” said Hufstetler.



Following the briefing, the students were taken on a tour of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112). During the tour, they had the opportunity to get a view from inside the cockpit of the F/A-18 aircraft and visit with fellow pilots and Marines from VMFA-112. Lt. Colonel Christopher Baker also briefed the students on the reserve marine F/A-18 component at NAS JRB Fort Worth.



“NAS JRB Fort Worth was an extremely gracious host to our AWC international students,” said Beal. “We have been focusing primarily on airpower from an Air Force perspective, so it was very valuable for them to learn from U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps leaders on how they approach and apply airpower in support of the joint fight.”



The visit by international officers from the AWC to NAS JRB Fort Worth provided insight into the role of a joint reserve base in supporting the reserve component and enhancing joint force capabilities. UK Group Captain Stuart Clarke acknowledged the importance of joint reserve bases in the U.S. and their role in strengthening alliances and partnerships.



"As an international officer undertaking studies at AWC, our visit to NAS JRB Fort Worth proved priceless in understanding the valuable role of a reserve base and how it is configured to support the reserve component. Perhaps unique to the U.S, reserve basing clearly adds essential capabilities to the joint force," said Clarke. "NAS JRB Fort Worth provided the international officers from AWC with a tangible example of how the reserve component adds usefully to the whole force. The visit demonstrated further U.S. commitment to its allies and partners.”



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 12:30 Story ID: 466431 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Officers from Air War College Visit NAS JRB Fort Worth, by Sandy Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.