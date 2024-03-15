52nd Security Forces Squadron collaborates with local Polizei to strengthen interoperability

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Tasked with ensuring the security and safety of over 11,000 U.S. personnel and their families living on and around the Spangdahlem area, the 52nd Security Forces Squadron closely works with the local police, or Polizei, to strengthen cooperation in the event of an emergency.



On March 5, 2024, the 52nd SFS and Bitburg Polizei conducted this year's first ride-along, a program designed to enhance the comprehension of law enforcement between SFS Defenders and local Polizei officers.



Combined efforts such as this synchronize readiness and efficiency, enabling swift responses to crises and disasters.



“[The ride-along program] fosters the development of working relationships between Defenders and Polizei,” said Capt. Dane Johnson, 52nd SFS operations officer. “These types of relationships will allow both parties to collaborate and share information related to on and off-base incidents and will prove to be invaluable during combined crisis responses.”



Johnson emphasized that the program has bridged cultural and communication gaps between American and German counterparts and has played a vital role in the interoperability between the two.



During the ride-alongs, a Defender assigned to the 52nd SFS is provided the opportunity to shadow a Bitburg Polizei officer for the duration of their shift. While working alongside the Polizei in cases involving only Germans, Defenders are prohibited from acting in any law enforcement capacity; however, they are allowed to lead cases that involve Status of Forces Agreement members.



According to Johnson, although this may be the first ride-along of 2024, the concept has been around for years.



“The very first ride-along occurred in the summer of 2023; however, we have been conducting joint patrols with Bitburg Polizei as early as spring of 2021,” said Johnson. “The ride-along began when a security forces reservist member, who was deployed to Spangdahlem, sought to understand the similarities between police officers in the U.S. and Germany.”



With 52nd SFS operating in close proximity with the local Polizei, cooperation plays an immense role in strengthening the relationship that both parties have built over the years and will continue to foster.



“It is important for us as the local police to maintain good contacts with our local partners in security to enable and further strengthen cooperation,” said Mike Thull, Bitburg Police Department chief. “The ride-alongs give the officers the opportunity to get to know each other's working methods, requirements and responsibilities.”



Thull also believes initiatives such as this one will advance the resilient network that has been built over the years and lead to a more ready and prepared force for future operations.



“During joint patrols, the officers engage in a direct exchange of experience and information,” said Thull. “In this way, it strengthens the cooperation of both units, especially in the event of an emergency.”



As of now, the 52nd SFS and Bitburg Polizei have devised plans for a continuous rotation of ride-along opportunities in the foreseeable future.

