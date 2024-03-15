NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Final Design Services Contract Modification for Submarine Pier Replacement at SUBASE New London

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Stantec Consulting Services Inc., Burlington, Massachusetts, a firm-fixed price modification to a previous issued task order (N4008522F5082) placed against a basic ordering agreement (N40085-20-D-0141).



This $7,752,073 modification provides final design services for Submarine Pier 8 replacement at Naval Submarine Base New London, bringing the total cumulative face value of the contract to $10,359,003.



Work will be performed in New London, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by December 2026.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,752,073 will be obligated at time of award, which will not expire at the end of the current FY.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024