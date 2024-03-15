Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Easter hours at USAG Benelux

    Easter Hours at USAG Benelux

    Photo By Libby Weiler | Courtesy Photo read more read more

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.18.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    CHIEVRES, Belgium – The religious holiday Easter (Sunday, March 31) and the days surrounding it are widely celebrated throughout Europe as public holidays, and as a result many operational hours across the garrison are likely to alter temporarily.

    Many establishments in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands observe Good Friday, March 29 and Easter Monday, April 1 as public holidays.

    Below is a list of how these holidays will affect offices, services and facilities, organized according to location.

    The list below is not comprehensive, and any community members who plan to visit a service or location are encouraged to call ahead (view our phonebook) to ensure that the service is available, or the office is open, in order to avoid inconvenience.

    Any updates after the first release of the following closures will be clearly marked.

    Chièvres Air Base and SHAPE

    March 29, 30, 31, April 1

    Chièvres Animal Kennel:

    Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30

    Open Easter Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Normal hours of operation April 1

    Auto Skills Center / Equipment Rental:

    Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30

    Closed as usual Sunday and Monday

    Bene Brew:

    Open March 29 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Normal hours of operation March 30

    Closed as usual Sunday

    Normal hours of operation April 1

    Child, Youth and School Services (SHAPE):

    Closed March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    DPW work reception:

    Closed March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    Fitness center:

    24-hour access to fitness always

    Normal hours of operation March 29 to April 1



    Housing office:

    Closed March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    Chièvres Library:

    Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30

    Closed as usual Sunday and Monday

    Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):

    Closed March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    USAG Benelux – Brunssum and JFC Brunssum

    AAFES Exchange Troop Store:

    Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30

    Closed as usual Sunday

    Normal hours of operation April 1



    AAFES Concessionaires (Bun-D, Hair Care, Alterations, DHI Mobile Store, MAS and SIXT)

    Open March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1

    Child, Youth and School Services:

    Closed March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    The Commissary:

    Normal hours of operation March 29 to April 1



    DPW work reception:

    Open March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1

    Housing office:

    Open March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1

    The HUB, Outdoor Recreation / Trips and Tours, fitness center:

    24-hour access to fitness always

    Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30

    Closed as usual Sunday

    Normal hours of operation April 1

    To learn more, visit the HUB's website



    IACS - DBIDS Office:

    Open March 29 from 7:30 a.m. to noon

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    Library at JFC Brunssum:

    Closed March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):

    Open March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    USAG Benelux – Brussels and Sterrebeek Annex



    3 Star:

    Normal hours of operation March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday to Monday

    DPW work reception:

    Closed March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    Fitness center / equipment rental:

    24-hour access to fitness always

    Normal hours of operation March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Normal hours of operation April 1

    Housing office:

    Closed March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 1



    The MWR library:

    Closed as usual Friday and Saturday

    Normal hours of operation Easter Sunday, March 31 and April 1



    Logistics Readiness Center:

    Normal hours of operation March 29

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Normal hours of operation April 1

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 08:49
    Story ID: 466408
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Easter hours at USAG Benelux, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Easter Hours at USAG Benelux

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    easter
    usag-benelux
    holiday-hours
    easter-hours

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT