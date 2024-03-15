2024 Easter hours at USAG Benelux

CHIEVRES, Belgium – The religious holiday Easter (Sunday, March 31) and the days surrounding it are widely celebrated throughout Europe as public holidays, and as a result many operational hours across the garrison are likely to alter temporarily.



Many establishments in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands observe Good Friday, March 29 and Easter Monday, April 1 as public holidays.



Below is a list of how these holidays will affect offices, services and facilities, organized according to location.



The list below is not comprehensive, and any community members who plan to visit a service or location are encouraged to call ahead (view our phonebook) to ensure that the service is available, or the office is open, in order to avoid inconvenience.



Any updates after the first release of the following closures will be clearly marked.



Chièvres Air Base and SHAPE



March 29, 30, 31, April 1



Chièvres Animal Kennel:



Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30



Open Easter Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Normal hours of operation April 1



Auto Skills Center / Equipment Rental:



Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30



Closed as usual Sunday and Monday



Bene Brew:



Open March 29 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Normal hours of operation March 30



Closed as usual Sunday



Normal hours of operation April 1



Child, Youth and School Services (SHAPE):



Closed March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







DPW work reception:



Closed March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







Fitness center:



24-hour access to fitness always



Normal hours of operation March 29 to April 1







Housing office:



Closed March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







Chièvres Library:



Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30



Closed as usual Sunday and Monday



Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):



Closed March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







USAG Benelux – Brunssum and JFC Brunssum



AAFES Exchange Troop Store:



Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30



Closed as usual Sunday



Normal hours of operation April 1







AAFES Concessionaires (Bun-D, Hair Care, Alterations, DHI Mobile Store, MAS and SIXT)



Open March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1



Child, Youth and School Services:



Closed March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







The Commissary:



Normal hours of operation March 29 to April 1







DPW work reception:



Open March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1



Housing office:



Open March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1



The HUB, Outdoor Recreation / Trips and Tours, fitness center:



24-hour access to fitness always



Normal hours of operation March 29 and 30



Closed as usual Sunday



Normal hours of operation April 1



To learn more, visit the HUB's website







IACS - DBIDS Office:



Open March 29 from 7:30 a.m. to noon



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







Library at JFC Brunssum:



Closed March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):



Open March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







USAG Benelux – Brussels and Sterrebeek Annex







3 Star:



Normal hours of operation March 29



Closed as usual Saturday to Monday



DPW work reception:



Closed March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







Fitness center / equipment rental:



24-hour access to fitness always



Normal hours of operation March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Normal hours of operation April 1



Housing office:



Closed March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 1







The MWR library:



Closed as usual Friday and Saturday



Normal hours of operation Easter Sunday, March 31 and April 1







Logistics Readiness Center:



Normal hours of operation March 29



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Normal hours of operation April 1

