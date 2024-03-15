Hawaii Based MV-22 Squadrons Return to Flight Status

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – As early as next week, Hawaii-based MV-22 Osprey squadrons assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, expect to begin executing flight operations as the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has deemed the aircraft safe to fly. The MV-22 squadrons will adhere to the Marine Corps’ three-phased approach, which begins with a focus on regaining proficiency in Core and Basic skills for pilots and aircrew. Squadrons will then follow well-established training and readiness manuals, standard operating procedures, and best practices to demonstrate the skills reinforced in phase one. Upon completion of the first two phases of skill development and demonstration, squadrons will progress toward conducting specific pre-deployment training programs – to include flight operations in the local area – in preparation for their next assigned missions.



Safety in the return to flight process, for our Marines, and for the local community, remains our paramount priority. MCBH will supplement MAG-24’s plan to safely return to regular scheduled flight operations by providing sustainable and secure training and operational support, facilities, and services that enable mission readiness.



On March 8th, 2024, the U.S. Marine Corps announced the deliberate and methodical three-phased plan to return of the MV-22 platform to flight status. “The Marine Corps has confidence in the Osprey and we are laser focused on the safety and mission readiness of our pilots and aircrew,” said Lt. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, Deputy Commandant for Marine Corps Aviation. “Our people have been and will always be our top priority. The Air Force CV-22 mishap is a tragedy, and we honor the legacy of those eight fallen service members by diligently and deliberately applying what we have learned from that day as we return to flight operations. We have worked extensively on plans and timelines that support a deliberate, methodical, and safe return to flight. We are flying the Osprey again because our airworthiness authority cleared it for flight, because we trust our well-established operational risk management procedures, and most of all because we trust our professional pilots, aircrew and maintainers to safely get this combat-proven aircraft back into the fight.”

