Building up and topping out Hangar One

Members of the 325th Fighter Wing gathered for the Hangar One topping-out ceremony, a significant rebuild milestone, on March 13, 2024.



A "topping-out ceremony" is a contractor's tradition used to mark the evolution of a construction project. It occurs when the last structural steel beam is placed into a new facility. The beam is typically signed by the crew working on the project and the facility's owners. The beam is adorned with the American flag and a small pine tree to symbolize patriotism and new beginnings.



As the ceremony’s roots date as far back as 700 A.D., the symbolism of the objects has taken on new meanings over time. However, for Tyndall, this occasion truly does mark a new beginning.



"Hangar One is the first facility projected for completion within rebuild Zone One,” said Melissa Lewis, Natural Disaster Recovery Division Zone One project manager. "Watching this momentous project come to life before our eyes is exciting, especially now that we are seeing the bricks or the large steel trusses go up. It is just another step in the right direction."



With the final beam in place, Hangar One is currently at the midpoint of construction. Crews can now begin closing in the roof and start working on the building's interior.



The approximately 105K square-foot facility is projected to house the evolving F-35A Lighting II mission.



"One of the most significant hurdles when working on a project of this magnitude is keeping squadron regulations at the forefront," said Lewis. "We have worked closely with the [Program Integration Office] as well as the users to ensure that the squadrons have what they need to carry out their mission."



Utilizing tools like the Natural Disaster Recovery Division's Hololab to view 3D blueprints to better understand the facility's layout, both maintenance and operational personnel have worked closely with Lewis to ensure the success of mission objectives.



The estimated completion date for Hangar One is early 2026.

