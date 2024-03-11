Military Sealift Command Pacific Hosts Students in Support of Navy Recruiting Campaign

Photo By Sarah Cannon | Thirty members of Coronado High School's Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Cannon | Thirty members of Coronado High School's Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC), the Health Occupation Student Association Club (HOSA), and students taking Sports Medicine and Biomedical Innovation courses, pose in front of the Military Sealift Command Hospital Ship, USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The students were hosted by the ship, receiving a brief by area Navy recruiters on scholarship opportunities and Navy careers, followed by a tour of the ship by Mercy’s Medical Treatment team. The tour was part of Military Sealift Command Pacific's continued support of the Navy’s “Every Sailor is a Recruiter” campaign and MSC’s accelerated recruitment drive. see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) played host to 30 students from Coronado High School in at Naval Station San Diego, Wednesday.



The students, made up of members of the schools Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC), the Health Occupation Student Association Club (HOSA), and students taking Sports Medicine and Biomedical Innovation courses, were given a brief by area Navy recruiters on scholarship opportunities and Navy careers, followed by a tour of the ship by Mercy’s Medical Treatment team. Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific also attended, taking time to engage with the students, sharing his personal experiences as an officer who received his undergraduate degree through a Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship, and answering questions from the students.



“What a phenomenal experience and, literally, a once in a lifetime opportunity for all of us. I talked with a few students after, and they had huge smiles on their faces when talking about what they enjoyed,” said Kristen Caputo, Coronado High School Career Technical Education Director. “From a career perspective, I was struck by how many careers this one-hour tour touched upon and the expertise and skill that goes into making a ship work. The conversation about the placement of the CAT scan machine would be valuable for almost every discipline.”



In addition to the Coronado High School tour, Murphy recently hosted 10 Maritime school cadets who are spending their “Sea Year” on MSC fleet replenishment oilers USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) and USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) in the Pacific area of responsibility. Calling it “Coffee with the Commodore”, the cadets were able to sit down and informally discuss future opportunities with MSC and to share observations with senior leadership.



Both events are part of MSCPAC’s continued support of the Navy’s “Every Sailor is a Recruiter” campaign and MSC’s accelerated recruitment drive. The Navy is increasing pathways of opportunity for all qualified individuals who choose to serve using outreach and engagement opportunities to increase awareness about the Navy, its people, and its mission. The program works to connect Navy recruiters with qualified future Sailors who desire to join the Navy and are motivated to serve in defense of the nation.



MSCPAC and Mercy are under the operational control of MSC who directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.