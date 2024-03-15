Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 24-A Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Story by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-A at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023.
    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
    Congratulations to the graduates!
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    SrA Jetel Garcia Flores, 17th Training Wing Staff Agencies
    SrA Dalton Interlante, 17th Comptroller Squadron
    SrA Jay Pullen, 315th Training Squadron
    SrA Jonathan Ramos, 312th Training Squadron
    SrA Meagen Renfro, 17th Medical Group
    Hanna Shelley, 17th Security Squadron
    Fort Cavazos
    SrA Kaitlyn Cruz, 9th Air Support Operations Squadron
    SrA Nicholas Hunter, 3rd Air Support Operations Group
    SrA Kelsey Minnick, 9th Air Support Operations Squadron
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    SrA Josua Horton, 47th Comptroller Squadron
    SrA Joseph Luppino, 47th Security Forces Squadron
    SrA Nakisha McKenzie, 47th Contracting Squadron
    SrA Nathaniel Poole, 47th Training Wing Staff Agencies
    SrA Jorge Sicilia, 47th Training Wing Staff Agencies
    SrA Damian Stafford, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    Hensley Field
    SrA Blakley McCurdy, 221st Combat Communications Squadron

    Leadership
    Graduation
    AETC
    ALS

