ALS Class 24-A Graduation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-A at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023.
ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Goodfellow Air Force Base
SrA Jetel Garcia Flores, 17th Training Wing Staff Agencies
SrA Dalton Interlante, 17th Comptroller Squadron
SrA Jay Pullen, 315th Training Squadron
SrA Jonathan Ramos, 312th Training Squadron
SrA Meagen Renfro, 17th Medical Group
Hanna Shelley, 17th Security Squadron
Fort Cavazos
SrA Kaitlyn Cruz, 9th Air Support Operations Squadron
SrA Nicholas Hunter, 3rd Air Support Operations Group
SrA Kelsey Minnick, 9th Air Support Operations Squadron
Laughlin Air Force Base
SrA Josua Horton, 47th Comptroller Squadron
SrA Joseph Luppino, 47th Security Forces Squadron
SrA Nakisha McKenzie, 47th Contracting Squadron
SrA Nathaniel Poole, 47th Training Wing Staff Agencies
SrA Jorge Sicilia, 47th Training Wing Staff Agencies
SrA Damian Stafford, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Hensley Field
SrA Blakley McCurdy, 221st Combat Communications Squadron
