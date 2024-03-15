ALS Class 24-A Graduation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-A at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023.

ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.

Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

Congratulations to the graduates!

Goodfellow Air Force Base

SrA Jetel Garcia Flores, 17th Training Wing Staff Agencies

SrA Dalton Interlante, 17th Comptroller Squadron

SrA Jay Pullen, 315th Training Squadron

SrA Jonathan Ramos, 312th Training Squadron

SrA Meagen Renfro, 17th Medical Group

Hanna Shelley, 17th Security Squadron

Fort Cavazos

SrA Kaitlyn Cruz, 9th Air Support Operations Squadron

SrA Nicholas Hunter, 3rd Air Support Operations Group

SrA Kelsey Minnick, 9th Air Support Operations Squadron

Laughlin Air Force Base

SrA Josua Horton, 47th Comptroller Squadron

SrA Joseph Luppino, 47th Security Forces Squadron

SrA Nakisha McKenzie, 47th Contracting Squadron

SrA Nathaniel Poole, 47th Training Wing Staff Agencies

SrA Jorge Sicilia, 47th Training Wing Staff Agencies

SrA Damian Stafford, 47th Operations Support Squadron

Hensley Field

SrA Blakley McCurdy, 221st Combat Communications Squadron

