Navy Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The Navy Center for Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, Detachment Goodfellow Headquarters, celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the re-opening of the newly renovated detachment building at Goodfellow Air Force Base on Feb. 2.

The ceremony celebrates the joint efforts between Goodfellow and Navy personnel as they open the doors of their new facility.

Due to a cold front in the winter of 2021, the original building was out of code and needed renovation; it was soon demolished. They renovated another building and decided to add a wing, which is now the headquarters quarterdeck/entryway, training room, gym, and additional office space.

Sailors gathered around the new facility as they watched U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Leyba, IWTCM Detachment Goodfellow Headquarters commander, cut the ribbon draped across the entrance, symbolizing the official opening of the building.

“Today, we had our ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the reopening of our Navy detachment building,” said U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Jason Melander, department chief for the Navy analysis. “It supports the entire Navy staff and students who come through Goodfellow, both through the intelligence side and the fire school.”

The gratitude expressed by Sailors towards the 17th Training Wing illustrates the significant influence their help had on the project.

“We're thankful to the 17th Training Wing and all the joint service partners for all the help they've been through this transitionary period,” said U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Christopher Kobs, assistant officer in charge, “With their help, We've been able to establish this building to reopen it, and it displays the pride we take in our naval heritage and service. I hope that future sailors passing through Goodfellow continue to feel that same pride and camaraderie we all do today.”

