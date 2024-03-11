17 TRW Celebrates 2023 Annual Awards

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing Annual Awards Ceremony was held at the First Financial Pavilion Feb. 24.
This year’s guest speaker was U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alex J. Eudy, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy commandant. Chief Eudy spoke about the importance of a joint environment.
The event started with a social hour, followed by a dinner, and finished with announcing the annual award winners.
Congratulations to the annual award winners!
Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Precious Jones, 17 MSG
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Marlyn Williams, 517 TRG
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Jennifer Thurman, WSA
Company Grade Officer of the Year - Capt. Erika Volino, 17 TRG
Field Grade Officer of the Year - Maj. Christina Behrens, 17 TRG
Civilian category I Non-Supervisory of the Year - Cassie Wilson, 17 MDG
Civilian category I Supervisory of the Year - Wacey Cason, 17 MSG
Civilian Category II Non-Supervisory of the Year - Geron Ramsdell, 17 TRG
Civilian Category II Supervisory of the Year - William Provencal, 17 MSG
Civilian Category III Non-Supervisory of the Year - Michelle Brooks, 17 TRG
Civilian Category III Supervisory of the Year - James Orlando, WSA
Honor Guard member of the Year - Staff Sgt. Alan Muhle, 17 MSG
Military Training Leader of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Ryan Offerman, 17 TRG
Volunteer of the Year - Staff Sgt. Grace Steranko, 17 TRG
Unit of the Year - 17th Comptroller Squadron, WSA
Key Spouse of the Year - Blaine Ramsdell, 17 TRG
First Sergeant of the Year - Master Sgt. Nathaniel Hartman, 17 TRG
Additional Duty First Sergeant of the Year - Master Sgt. Shavar Thompson, 17 TRG
Joint Service Color Guard member of the year - U.S. Navy PO2 Jesus Chavez II, IWTCM
Joint Service Volunteer of the Year - U.S. Navy PO1 Johnithan Bush, IWTCM
Junior Service Member of the Year - Airman 1st Class Eson Hoang, 17 MSG
Senior Service Member of the Year - U.S. Navy CPO Miranda Lew, IWTCM
Service Member of the Year - U.S> Navy PO1 Samuel VanderArk, IWTCM
|02.24.2024
|03.15.2024 15:48
|466327
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|5
|0
This work, 17 TRW Celebrates 2023 Annual Awards, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS
