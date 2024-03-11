Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 TRW Celebrates 2023 Annual Awards

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Story by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    SAN ANGELO, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing Annual Awards Ceremony was held at the First Financial Pavilion Feb. 24.
    This year’s guest speaker was U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alex J. Eudy, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy commandant. Chief Eudy spoke about the importance of a joint environment.
    The event started with a social hour, followed by a dinner, and finished with announcing the annual award winners.
    Congratulations to the annual award winners!
    Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Precious Jones, 17 MSG
    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Marlyn Williams, 517 TRG
    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Jennifer Thurman, WSA
    Company Grade Officer of the Year - Capt. Erika Volino, 17 TRG
    Field Grade Officer of the Year - Maj. Christina Behrens, 17 TRG
    Civilian category I Non-Supervisory of the Year - Cassie Wilson, 17 MDG
    Civilian category I Supervisory of the Year - Wacey Cason, 17 MSG
    Civilian Category II Non-Supervisory of the Year - Geron Ramsdell, 17 TRG
    Civilian Category II Supervisory of the Year - William Provencal, 17 MSG
    Civilian Category III Non-Supervisory of the Year - Michelle Brooks, 17 TRG
    Civilian Category III Supervisory of the Year - James Orlando, WSA
    Honor Guard member of the Year - Staff Sgt. Alan Muhle, 17 MSG
    Military Training Leader of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Ryan Offerman, 17 TRG
    Volunteer of the Year - Staff Sgt. Grace Steranko, 17 TRG
    Unit of the Year - 17th Comptroller Squadron, WSA
    Key Spouse of the Year - Blaine Ramsdell, 17 TRG
    First Sergeant of the Year - Master Sgt. Nathaniel Hartman, 17 TRG
    Additional Duty First Sergeant of the Year - Master Sgt. Shavar Thompson, 17 TRG
    Joint Service Color Guard member of the year - U.S. Navy PO2 Jesus Chavez II, IWTCM
    Joint Service Volunteer of the Year - U.S. Navy PO1 Johnithan Bush, IWTCM
    Junior Service Member of the Year - Airman 1st Class Eson Hoang, 17 MSG
    Senior Service Member of the Year - U.S. Navy CPO Miranda Lew, IWTCM
    Service Member of the Year - U.S> Navy PO1 Samuel VanderArk, IWTCM

