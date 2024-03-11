17 TRW Celebrates 2023 Annual Awards

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing Annual Awards Ceremony was held at the First Financial Pavilion Feb. 24.

This year’s guest speaker was U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alex J. Eudy, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy commandant. Chief Eudy spoke about the importance of a joint environment.

The event started with a social hour, followed by a dinner, and finished with announcing the annual award winners.

Congratulations to the annual award winners!

Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Precious Jones, 17 MSG

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Marlyn Williams, 517 TRG

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Jennifer Thurman, WSA

Company Grade Officer of the Year - Capt. Erika Volino, 17 TRG

Field Grade Officer of the Year - Maj. Christina Behrens, 17 TRG

Civilian category I Non-Supervisory of the Year - Cassie Wilson, 17 MDG

Civilian category I Supervisory of the Year - Wacey Cason, 17 MSG

Civilian Category II Non-Supervisory of the Year - Geron Ramsdell, 17 TRG

Civilian Category II Supervisory of the Year - William Provencal, 17 MSG

Civilian Category III Non-Supervisory of the Year - Michelle Brooks, 17 TRG

Civilian Category III Supervisory of the Year - James Orlando, WSA

Honor Guard member of the Year - Staff Sgt. Alan Muhle, 17 MSG

Military Training Leader of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Ryan Offerman, 17 TRG

Volunteer of the Year - Staff Sgt. Grace Steranko, 17 TRG

Unit of the Year - 17th Comptroller Squadron, WSA

Key Spouse of the Year - Blaine Ramsdell, 17 TRG

First Sergeant of the Year - Master Sgt. Nathaniel Hartman, 17 TRG

Additional Duty First Sergeant of the Year - Master Sgt. Shavar Thompson, 17 TRG

Joint Service Color Guard member of the year - U.S. Navy PO2 Jesus Chavez II, IWTCM

Joint Service Volunteer of the Year - U.S. Navy PO1 Johnithan Bush, IWTCM

Junior Service Member of the Year - Airman 1st Class Eson Hoang, 17 MSG

Senior Service Member of the Year - U.S. Navy CPO Miranda Lew, IWTCM

Service Member of the Year - U.S> Navy PO1 Samuel VanderArk, IWTCM

