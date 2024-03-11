Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider University; Developing Airmen

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Story by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Raider University is a professional development platform that’s used to educate base personnel on varying topics related to career growth.
    The program serves as a platform that caters to service members, civilians, or anyone interested in amplifying their understanding of certain subjects. Raider University offers a broad spectrum of topics that participants can learn, such as enlisted performance briefs or how to facilitate a difficult conversation.
    “Professional development is important because it enhances different areas of skill sets,” U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shaun Segrow, 17th Training Wing development advisor, “Professional development does not only increase your supervisory skill set, but also your monetary aspect. Acquiring certifications and additional training increases your chances of promoting and it may boost your earning potential in the civilian sector”
    Raider University works as an opportunity for people to work on personal growth and development, which may increase job satisfaction and morale.
    “I want to be as up-to-date on what the Air Force is looking for,” said Master Sgt. Robert Weaver, All Source Analysis Course flight chief, “I think professional development is about constantly striving to better yourself, not just as an airman but just as a person in general.”
    For more information, click the link below!
    RAIDER UNIVERSITY https://www.signupgenius.com/go/raideruniversity#/
    RAIDER UNIVERSITY FACILITATORS https://www.signupgenius.com/go/raiderfacilitators

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 15:45
    Story ID: 466326
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider University; Developing Airmen, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    Professional Development Course
    17 TRW
    Raider University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT