GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Raider University is a professional development platform that’s used to educate base personnel on varying topics related to career growth.

The program serves as a platform that caters to service members, civilians, or anyone interested in amplifying their understanding of certain subjects. Raider University offers a broad spectrum of topics that participants can learn, such as enlisted performance briefs or how to facilitate a difficult conversation.

“Professional development is important because it enhances different areas of skill sets,” U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shaun Segrow, 17th Training Wing development advisor, “Professional development does not only increase your supervisory skill set, but also your monetary aspect. Acquiring certifications and additional training increases your chances of promoting and it may boost your earning potential in the civilian sector”

Raider University works as an opportunity for people to work on personal growth and development, which may increase job satisfaction and morale.

“I want to be as up-to-date on what the Air Force is looking for,” said Master Sgt. Robert Weaver, All Source Analysis Course flight chief, “I think professional development is about constantly striving to better yourself, not just as an airman but just as a person in general.”

For more information, click the link below!

RAIDER UNIVERSITY https://www.signupgenius.com/go/raideruniversity#/

RAIDER UNIVERSITY FACILITATORS https://www.signupgenius.com/go/raiderfacilitators

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 15:45 Story ID: 466326 Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raider University; Developing Airmen, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.