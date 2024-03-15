Photo By Telly Myles | The Mobile Hearing Conservation and Testing Van sits outside Supervisor of...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | The Mobile Hearing Conservation and Testing Van sits outside Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News, conducting annual audiology exams. SUPSHIPNN Code 140 Environmental Safety & Health Office, took a big step in protecting employee hearing with the arrival of the MOHCAT, 13 March. see less | View Image Page

Prioritizing Hearing Health for Employees



This week, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News Code 140 Environmental Safety & Health Office took a big step in protecting employee hearing with the arrival of the Mobile Hearing Conservation and Testing Van (MOHCAT).



Austen McClelland, an Occupational Safety and Health Specialist with SUPSHIPNN, highlighted the importance of hearing protection in the shipbuilding, repair, and operation industry. "While hearing loss is a natural part of aging," he explained, "exposure to loud noises can significantly speed up this process without proper protection and monitoring. Federal regulations and Navy rules mandate Hearing Conservation Programs (HCP) for both military and civilian personnel who work in areas with hazardous noise levels."



McClelland continued, "The type of noise exposure varies depending on the job, but the need for hearing protection is constant. Hearing loss is permanent, making it crucial to safeguard this irreplaceable sense."



What is Hazardous Noise?



Hazardous noise can be present in many environments, from industrial settings to everyday activities at home. In the industrial world, examples include grinding, chipping, flame spraying, hammering, and equipment operation. At home, you might encounter hazardous noise from lawn equipment (mowers, blowers, weed eaters, chainsaws) and power tools (saws, grinders, hammers, drills). Regardless of location, personnel need to be aware of the hazards present and take steps to protect their hearing.



Understanding Exposure Limits



The Federal Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL) sets a standard for noise exposure. It allows for an average of 85 decibels (dB) over an eight-hour workday for one year. To simplify:



• If you're exposed to 85 dB or higher for one hour per week over a year (totaling 52 hours), you'd be required to participate in the Hearing Conservation Program.

• If your exposure is limited to 30 minutes of 85 dB or higher noise once a month (totaling 6 hours), you wouldn't be required to join the program, but participation is still recommended.



Quick and Easy Testing with MOHCAT



Employees enrolled in the HCP program receive a yearly audiology exam to track and monitor their hearing. Thanks to the MOHCAT, these exams are now faster and more accessible than ever, taking only a few minutes to complete.