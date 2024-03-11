U.S. Marines take gold in shooting competition against British Royal Marines

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines finished the competitive shooting portion of Operation Longshot here March 15, 2024.



The exercise exchanges U.S. and British Royal Marines to promote comradery, strengthen rapport and share experience, capabilities, and tactics between the two services.



“It’s almost like an exchange program,” said Gunnery Sgt. Chad Ranton, the action team staff noncommissioned officer in charge for the U.S. side of the operation. “They take a lot away from what we show them and bring it back with them across the pond.”



This year, eight Marines were sent over to Britain and another eight Royal Marines were sent to the U.S. to compete in the operation.



Ranton explained that this past year, their counterparts used the U.S. Marines’ course of fire in Scotland to increase their own capabilities, tactics and experiences with firearms. The Royal Marines are also adopting similar rifles to the Marine Corps’ tried and true M-16s, in part thanks to the competition.



The friendly rivalry began February 23 and will officially end March 22, but the competitive portion ended today, marking the U.S. Marines as the official winner of this year’s Operation Longshot, taking every placement – gold, silver, bronze and leather – in pistol and rifle competitions.



“All in a great opportunity to come overseas and train with a Marine force renowned for their marksmanship and knowledge,” said Lance Cpl. Aiden Coltman, a British Royal Marine with 40 Commando and competitor of the operation. “The competition has allowed me to improve my accuracy and speed to a new level … I’m looking forward to future competitions with the U.S. Marine Corps.”



This operation dates back as early as 1982, which is explained in an uncovered document regarding the history of this partnership between the Marine counterparts.



The document explains how the competition “breeds excellence” and continues to be one of the most important developmental competitions for Marines.



“Training and competing with our foreign allies allow us to form new bonds and strengthen old ones,” said Sgt. Collin Anderson, an instructor for the rifle team. “It was a privilege to be able to train alongside the Royal Marines … we were able to share common tactics and techniques we use in order to strengthen multinational force cohesion.”



For next week, the two forces will train together to further strengthen their bonds until March 22, finalizing Operation Longshot for this year.

