NY National Guard cuts ribbon on new headquarters entryway

LATHAM, New York--The New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs marked the completion of a $4 million project that gave its headquarters a new entryway, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 15.



Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, was joined by Office of General Services Commission Jeannette Moy, State Sen. Jake Ashby, and Assemblyman Phil Steck, in cutting the ceremonial ribbon during a short morning ceremony.



Located at 330 Old Niskayuna Road in Latham, the complex houses the headquarters of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia, and the New York Guard volunteer force.



The headquarters of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and the 206th Military Police Company are also there.



The new entrance and reception area connects the two sections of the headquarters complex and replaces a covered walkway. When the building was built in 1986, a driveway ran between the two buildings, and a covered walkway went over it.



Work on the project began in the fall of 2022. The new space includes a central security station, waiting areas, and space for social gatherings.



In his remarks, Shields emphasized that the renovation is designed to make the headquarters of the 20,000-member New York State Military Forces, a better place to work for the 400 civilian and military employees who work there.



"Our continual improvement of our work environment is based on one thing: you, our people, our Soldiers, our Airmen, our Naval Militia, our New York Guard, and our civilian employees," Shields said.



"You are the most important thing we have. Without each of you, we cannot be successful," Shields said.



Shields also spoke to the civilians and military personnel present about a March 8 helicopter crash in Texas, which claimed the lives of New York Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski and John Grassia, and Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna.



The Soldiers, along with their crew chief, Staff Sgt. Jacob Pratt, were conducting operations in support of the Border Patrol when their UH-72 Lakota helicopter crashed.



"It's hard to imagine the grief and pain their families are feeling," he said. "It is impossible to put into words the sorrow and loss of their fellow Soldiers and Border Patrol Agents."



"We all wish there was something we could do to help their family and friends through this difficult, life-changing accident," Shields added.



Moy, Steck and Ashby also acknowledge their loss in their remarks.



Moy, whose agency oversaw the project, said the entryway project is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's emphasis on upgrading the state's infrastructure so that state employees have great places to work.



The new space incorporates artwork and exhibits celebrating the history of the New York National Guard.



There are murals highlighting New York's involvement in the Civil War, World War I, and the New York National Guard conducting the first military formation flight in American history.



Displays include:



The helmet of Private William Murphy, a member 105th Infantry who was killed on September 29, 1918, during the attack on the Hindenburg Line during World War I.



Sunglasses owned by John Earley, who serve in the Pacific in World War II with the 27th Infantry Division.



An M1881 Gatling Gun originally used by the 7th Regiment, New York National Guard.



An M1914 French Hotchkiss machine gun used by the 69th Infantry.



And a Soviet-made SPG-9 recoilless gun captured by Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry in Samara, Iraq in 2004.



Work on the project was done by AOW Associates, LaCorte Companies, S& O Construction Services, and Tri-Valley Plumbing and Heating. Design was by Architect+.