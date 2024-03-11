Corps announces early campsite openings, recreation opportunities for solar eclipse

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting recreation opportunities at select reservoirs in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania for the Monday, April 8 solar eclipse.



In Ohio, Michael J. Kirwan Reservoir staff are participating in an interpretive program about the eclipse Saturday, April 6, at the West Branch State Park Friends Group building in Ravenna. The program begins at 2 p.m. and covers how eclipses impacted history, culture and science.



Mosquito Creek Lake will provide additional parking at the 305, lakeview, and tailwater recreation areas April 8 for visitors to view the eclipse. Parking will also be available at the chimney swift tower.



In Pennsylvania, Shenango River Lake will open the canal, lake, and main camping loops from April 5 - 9 and Tionesta Lake will open the recreation area campground from April 1 - 8. The campgrounds are currently available to reserve at www.recreation.gov.



The district is encouraging everyone on a waterway or lake to wear a lifejacket and take proper safety precautions in colder water temperatures. Please enjoy our recreation facilities responsibly.





District Background



The Pittsburgh District spans 26,000 square miles across parts of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. The district manages over 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and more, all dedicated to safeguarding and enhancing the nation's water resources and environment.



