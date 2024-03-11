Meet Your Army: Military Working Dog Handler recognized for hard work

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Since Feb. 2022 when Private First Class Javarous H. Harrison joined the U.S. Army as a 31K - Military Working Dog Handler, he has strived to be successful in his military career.



“When I was about 7 years old, I used to see my older cousin Steven, who is now a sergeant major in the Army, come home from work in uniform. Watching him and listening to his stories really inspired me to join the Army,” he added.



Reflecting back to being 19 years old, Harrison remembers how he almost gave up on his dream to join the Army.



“I couldn’t pass the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) test. Instead of giving up, I gave it one last shot and studied for six months straight with an online tutor,” Harrison said.



Harrison wanted to prove and show anyone wanting to join the military that with determination and hard work anyone can achieve their dreams. He has now been in the Army for two years and continues to accomplish his goals one at a time.



Among his career highlights was being recognized with a Secret Service challenge coin and a tour of the White House. The award was given to Harrison and his working dog, Honda, for their exceptional performance during a Secret Service mission.



“Our whole team here is super proud of Private First Class Harrison and the great work he and Honda have been doing together,” said Sergeant First Class Nathan Leo, the Fort Gregg-Adams military working dog kennel master. “They’re a great team.”



To get each morning started, Harrison and Honda have their own little routine.



“We have our own little morning tradition,” Harrison said. “After we get loaded up in the patrol car before we go out, we’ll play some music, I’ll eat my breakfast while she eats hers, and occasionally she’ll get a tiny bite of my breakfast if she can have it, then we’ll start our daily mission.”



Together, Harrison and Honda have had their share of adventures on and off the base. Daily, their missions include patrolling together, making sure drivers aren’t speeding, and ensuring the safety and security of the base.



With Honda turning 10 years old on Feb. 8, the team plans to retire her and throw a celebration retirement ceremony.



“Honda has been a great partner to work with for the past year and a half,” he said. “The future plan for Honda is to come home with me and live her best retired life.”



Moving forward, Harrison plans to focus on re-enlisting and staying in the Army. He is currently training with his new partner Atak, who will take over once Honda retires.



“The Army and this MOS has opened so many doors and opportunities for me,” said Harrison.



Harrison shares that staying in allows him the chance to work with a new MWD partner, new learning experiences, deployment opportunities, and the ability to be able to travel. And when the time comes for him to leave the Army, he’ll be able to use the skills gained in his military career in the future with potential job prospects like working with a local K-9 unit or potentially working with K-9’s in the Special Forces.



“To anyone thinking of joining the Army, do it,” he added. “Dreams can come true with determination. The Army has changed my life for the better, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 10:12 Story ID: 466276 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Your Army: Military Working Dog Handler Recognized for Hard Work, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.