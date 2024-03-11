The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Cheatham Annex Warehousing Team completed a massive loadout last month in support of the Presidential Executive Order for Ukraine support.

According to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Material Management Department Deputy Director Jory Eissinger, the site serves as a primary consolidation and distribution point for support efforts, working jointly with the Regional Transportation Office to provide expedited shipment support via air and sea. “The recent evolution was the largest to date, where the team coordinated and expedited a single movement of over 700 pallets of essential materials using 32 ‘SEAVAN’ cargo containers,” said Eissinger.

The containers were loaded and sealed at Cheatham Annex, then transported to the Port of Virginia for further transfer by sea to Europe.

A dozen DoD civilian employees including supervisors, a work leader and material handlers used heavy duty forklifts with both regular sized and extra-long forks to load the material into the containers. More than 70,000 fleece jackets, 127 crates of tents, foam sleeping mats and life preservers were included in this latest relief shipment from Cheatham Annex.



“We are all incredibly proud of the Cheatham Annex Warehousing Team,” said Eissinger. “The entire evolution was nothing short of impressive and was another example of the professionalism exhibited daily by the Cheatham Annex Warehousing Team.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 09:24 Story ID: 466275 Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Presidential Executive Order for Ukraine, by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.