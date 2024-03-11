Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Presidential Executive Order for Ukraine

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Presidential Executive Order for Ukraine

    Photo By Thomas Kreidel | The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Cheatham Annex Warehousing Team completed a massive loadout...... read more read more

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Story by Jim Kohler 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Cheatham Annex Warehousing Team completed a massive loadout last month in support of the Presidential Executive Order for Ukraine support.
    According to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Material Management Department Deputy Director Jory Eissinger, the site serves as a primary consolidation and distribution point for support efforts, working jointly with the Regional Transportation Office to provide expedited shipment support via air and sea. “The recent evolution was the largest to date, where the team coordinated and expedited a single movement of over 700 pallets of essential materials using 32 ‘SEAVAN’ cargo containers,” said Eissinger.
    The containers were loaded and sealed at Cheatham Annex, then transported to the Port of Virginia for further transfer by sea to Europe.
    A dozen DoD civilian employees including supervisors, a work leader and material handlers used heavy duty forklifts with both regular sized and extra-long forks to load the material into the containers. More than 70,000 fleece jackets, 127 crates of tents, foam sleeping mats and life preservers were included in this latest relief shipment from Cheatham Annex.

    “We are all incredibly proud of the Cheatham Annex Warehousing Team,” said Eissinger. “The entire evolution was nothing short of impressive and was another example of the professionalism exhibited daily by the Cheatham Annex Warehousing Team.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 09:24
    Story ID: 466275
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VA, US
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Presidential Executive Order for Ukraine, by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Presidential Executive Order for Ukraine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Williamsburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT