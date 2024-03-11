Djiboutian Partners Train on Virtual Range

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 6, 2024) – Djiboutian partners from Brigade Intervention Rapide (BIR), part of the Armed Forces of Djibouti, participated in virtual range training at Camp Lemonnier February 22, 2024.

“The training was impactful,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Curtis. “As these Soldiers move on to a multi-national training event, they will be able to use the tactics, techniques and procedures learned at this simulation center.”

The virtual range opened Nov. 18, 2023 and is used for the training and performance of annual qualifications on an array of weapons systems, including M9, M240-B, M240 and M2A1.

Providing weapon systems training to BIR Soldiers is one way Camp Lemonnier supports host nation partners; creating a platform for training and knowledge exchange.

“Introducing them to a few of our cognitive and human performance drills provides an added challenge and next-level training most don't get to experience on a live-fire range,” said virtual range field service representative Rich Garner.

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests.

Brigade Intervention Rapide is an advanced infantry battalion in the Armed Forces of Djibouti whose primary mission is to provide a quick reaction force to accomplish missions directed by its higher command. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

