Public Comment for Proposed National Guidance for Industry on Responding to Munitions and Explosives of Concern in U.S. Federal Waters

The CMTS invites public comments on proposed national guidance concerning the process for addressing the discovery of munitions and explosives of concern on the U.S. outer continental shelf during offshore energy development. The CMTS will consider the public comments submitted during this comment period in issuing any final National Guidance. You may submit comments, identified by docket number DOT-OST-2023-0117, using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov/docket/DOT-OST-2023-0117.

If you have any questions please review our FAQ here 230824_CMTS_OffshoreEnergy_GeneralFAQ.pdf or contact the Offshore Energy Facilitation Task Team at offshoreenergy@cmts.gov.

