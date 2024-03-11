Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Comment for Proposed National Guidance for Industry on Responding to Munitions and Explosives of Concern in U.S. Federal Waters

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Story by Pauline Rumbley 

    U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System

    The CMTS invites public comments on proposed national guidance concerning the process for addressing the discovery of munitions and explosives of concern on the U.S. outer continental shelf during offshore energy development. The CMTS will consider the public comments submitted during this comment period in issuing any final National Guidance. You may submit comments, identified by docket number DOT-OST-2023-0117, using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov/docket/DOT-OST-2023-0117.
    Follow the instructions for submitting comments.

    If you have any questions please review our FAQ here 230824_CMTS_OffshoreEnergy_GeneralFAQ.pdf or contact the Offshore Energy Facilitation Task Team at offshoreenergy@cmts.gov.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 15:54
    Story ID: 466231
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Comment for Proposed National Guidance for Industry on Responding to Munitions and Explosives of Concern in U.S. Federal Waters, by Pauline Rumbley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Feedback

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT