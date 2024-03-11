Commerce Secretary Raimondo Designates Ms. Nicole LeBoeuf to Lead the Coordinating Board

Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo has designated Nicole LeBoeuf, Assistant Administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Ocean Service, as the chair of the Coordinating Board of the U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS). The Coordinating Board Chair provides leadership and guidance to the Executive Secretariat and 35+ agency members.



Ms. LeBoeuf outlined the Board's priorities saying, "I am thrilled to serve as the leader of this team. I look forward to working with all of our member agencies to recruit and retain a resilient marine transportation workforce, and strengthen our infrastructure and supply chains in a rapidly changing world supported by once-in-a-generation funding opportunities. During this term, I believe we can build on the outstanding communication and collaboration that exists within the Coordinating Board to address our most pressing challenges."



Under Ms. LeBoeuf's leadership, the CMTS will build upon the Coordinating Board's work to advance the recruitment, retention, and diversification of the MTS and mariner workforce; support a more resilient MTS under climate change; and support Administration initiatives for an efficient, safe, and secure supply chain.

