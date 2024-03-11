The 195th Wing had a night to remember at the 2024 California Military Department Outstanding Service Member and Employee of the Year Awards, taking home five awards in the California Air National Guard categories.
Airmen of the Year – Senior Airman Vincent Goldberg, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
Non-commissioned Officer of the Year – Staff Sergeant Brittany Mohney, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year – Master Sergeant Alejandra Rosales, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Year - First Lieutenant Levi Choate, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
Title 32 (Supervisory) Civilian Employee of the Year – Master Sergeant Bradley French, 234th Intelligence Squadron
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 14:34
|Story ID:
|466217
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 195th Wing shines at SMEOY 2024, by SMSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
