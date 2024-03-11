Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    195th Wing shines at SMEOY 2024

    195th Wing shines at 2024 SMEOY

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    The 195th Wing had a night to remember at the 2024 California Military Department Outstanding Service Member and Employee of the Year Awards, taking home five awards in the California Air National Guard categories.

    Airmen of the Year – Senior Airman Vincent Goldberg, 147th Combat Communications Squadron

    Non-commissioned Officer of the Year – Staff Sergeant Brittany Mohney, 147th Combat Communications Squadron

    Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year – Master Sergeant Alejandra Rosales, 147th Combat Communications Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year - First Lieutenant Levi Choate, 147th Combat Communications Squadron

    Title 32 (Supervisory) Civilian Employee of the Year – Master Sergeant Bradley French, 234th Intelligence Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 14:34
    Story ID: 466217
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
