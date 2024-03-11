195th Wing shines at SMEOY 2024

Courtesy Photo | 195th Wing, California Air National Guard award winners and members of leadership pose...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 195th Wing, California Air National Guard award winners and members of leadership pose for a group photo at the California Military Department Outstanding Service Member and Employee of the Year Banquet at San Francisco, California, Mar. 9, 2024. Members of the 195th Wing took home five California Air National Guard categories at the awards banquet. see less | View Image Page

The 195th Wing had a night to remember at the 2024 California Military Department Outstanding Service Member and Employee of the Year Awards, taking home five awards in the California Air National Guard categories.



Airmen of the Year – Senior Airman Vincent Goldberg, 147th Combat Communications Squadron



Non-commissioned Officer of the Year – Staff Sergeant Brittany Mohney, 147th Combat Communications Squadron



Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year – Master Sergeant Alejandra Rosales, 147th Combat Communications Squadron



Company Grade Officer of the Year - First Lieutenant Levi Choate, 147th Combat Communications Squadron



Title 32 (Supervisory) Civilian Employee of the Year – Master Sergeant Bradley French, 234th Intelligence Squadron