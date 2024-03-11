Wyoming April 20th U.S. Service Academy, ROTC and Congressional Information Event

On Saturday, April 20th, between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM, representatives from four Service Academies (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy) and three college ROTC Programs (Navy, Air Force, Army) will present a U.S. Service Academy, ROTC and Congressional Information Event at Natrona County High School in Casper (930 S Elm St, Casper, WY 82601 - please enter through the Tower Entrance on the south end of the building off CY Ave).

This event provides the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the Academies and ROTC Programs to discuss the various Academy and ROTC/NROTC application processes, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program, and serving as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces. This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations regarding how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy. The majority of the applications for the Class of 2029 open this spring and this would be a great chance to obtain information and start working those applications over the summer.

The Military Service Academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.



The event is free and open to the public. Media are welcome to attend. Please consider posting to your social media and community calendar of events.

