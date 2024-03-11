NAVFAC Southwest’s Cindy Ludwig Named Recipient of the the 2024 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award

NAVFAC Southwest Supervisory Business Analyst Cindy Ludwig has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award.



The award honors long-time public servants who have made a positive impact throughout their career. Nominees for the award must be current or retired civil servants with 20 years or more of service to NAVFAC, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command, the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering, or any subordinate units.



Ludwig has served as a federal government employee for 38 years, 37 of them with NAVFAC. Her NAVFAC experience includes time at PWC Guam, the Public Works Field Support Office, NAVFAC Far East, and NAVFAC Southwest. Prior to coming to NAVFAC, Ludwig worked at NAS Lemoore as a supply clerk.



"The recipients of the 2024 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award have demonstrated exceptional professionalism, leadership, and compassion for the men and women serving under them,” said Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and Chief of Civil Engineers. “They are well deserving of this recognition and appreciation of a career of service, selflessness and dedication to our NAVFAC community.”



NAVFAC Southwest colleagues describe Ludwig as an administrative professional who provides exceptional service to the entire enterprise. She embodies the attributes of a Servant Leader, freely shares her knowledge with fellow employees, and spends countless hours investing in the personal development and welfare of others.



Ludwig was integral in managing last year’s reorganization of NAVFAC Southwest and ensured the realignments for 3,500 billets. She also oversaw the most challenging financial transition ever experienced in NAVFAC history and is considered the “go-to” person in all matters budget, systems, personnel, and computers.



“Cindy is an absolute superstar, whose 37-year-career epitomize service, selflessness, and dedication to duty,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer. “No one is more deserving of this award.”



The Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Achievement Award is named for a former special assistant to the Chief of Civil Engineers, who served in her role for 31 years. During her tenure, Craig supported 12 Chiefs of Civil Engineers. Craig was known for her unmatched professional expertise and was the gold standard of secretarial effectiveness across all echelons of the Bureau of Yards and Docks, and later, Naval Facilities Engineering Command.



“I am extremely honored and humbled to be the recipient of the Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award,” said Ludwig. “I have been fortunate to have worked with great colleagues and leaders at various NAVFAC commands throughout my career, who have strongly influenced my servant leadership style and work ethic. It’s our people who make the difference in the command, and I am proud to be a part of making our workplace the best it can be for them.”



Ludwig’s enduring impact at NAVFAC Southwest has earned her a number of awards and recognitions, including the prestigious Southwest Excellence Award, two Meritorious Civilian Service Awards, three Federal Woman of the Year awards, and numerous Special Act and Quality Step Increases.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 13:02 Story ID: 466208 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 68 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest’s Cindy Ludwig Named Recipient of the the 2024 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award, by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.