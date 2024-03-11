ARMY RECOVERY CARE PROGRAM ANNOUNCES TEAM ARMY FOR WARRIOR GAMES 2024

FALLS CHURCH Va., March 14, 2024– The Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the members of Team Army who will compete at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida, June 21 – 30, at Walt Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, hundreds of warrior athletes from the United States as well as select partner nations will compete in Paralympic-style adaptive sporting events. The friendly competition creates camaraderie and showcases the athlete’s ability to recover and overcome.
Team Army is comprised of 40 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and veterans, whose strength and perseverance define resilience through the power of adaptive sports.
Established in 2010, The Warrior Games are a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors and demonstrate the healing power of adaptive sports. Service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and SOCOM will compete in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games.
Athletes will go head-to-head in eleven adaptive sports: archery, track, and field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.
The active duty and veteran athletes selected to represent Team Army at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games are:
Capt. Luis Avila
Staff Sgt. Abel Baez
Spc. (Ret.) Gerald Blakley
Capt. (Ret.) Steve Bortle
Spc. Darnell Boynton
Staff Sgt. John Michael Britton
Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Gene Calantoc
Maj. Victoria Camire
Spc. Berenice Carmona
Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Hyoshin (Gabi) Cha
Cpl. Patrick Dayton
Capt. Nathan Degen
Maj. Jeremy Ditlevson
Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Henry Escobedo
Spc. (Ret.) Brent Garlic
Spc. (Ret.) Corine Hamilton
Sgt. Bianca Hayden
1st Lt. Matthew Hovey
Spc. Brooke Jader
Spc. (Ret.) Justin Patrick (J.P.) Lane
Sgt. Shawn Lee
Sgt. (Ret.) Justin Mathers
Master Sgt. Jasmin McKenzie
Spc. Alexis Pantoja
1st Lt. (Ret.) Christopher Parks
Staff Sgt. Jack Peko
Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Peters
Staff Sgt. Adam Proctor
Sgt. Alexander Robison
1st Lt. Victoria Rollin
Sgt. Noah Rydesky
Spc. Avery Short
Sgt. (Ret.) Jason Smith
Spc. Noah Strunk
Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson
Cpl. Melesete Togia
Spc. Janmiquel Torres-Cruz
Spc. (Ret.) Michael Villagran
Capt. Anna Walker
1st Lt. Hannah Wright
ALTERNATES
CW5 (Ret.) Richard McCormick
Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Douglas Duval
Sgt. Maj. Miguel Nunez
Sgt. Sergio Calderon-Diaz
Maj. Hai Pham
Sgt. 1st Class Stacy Englert
Staff Sgt. Devin Fink
