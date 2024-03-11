Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARMY RECOVERY CARE PROGRAM ANNOUNCES TEAM ARMY FOR WARRIOR GAMES 2024

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Story by Julia Oliveri 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    FALLS CHURCH Va., March 14, 2024– The Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the members of Team Army who will compete at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida, June 21 – 30, at Walt Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, hundreds of warrior athletes from the United States as well as select partner nations will compete in Paralympic-style adaptive sporting events. The friendly competition creates camaraderie and showcases the athlete’s ability to recover and overcome.

    Team Army is comprised of 40 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and veterans, whose strength and perseverance define resilience through the power of adaptive sports.

    Established in 2010, The Warrior Games are a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors and demonstrate the healing power of adaptive sports. Service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and SOCOM will compete in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games.

    Athletes will go head-to-head in eleven adaptive sports: archery, track, and field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.

    The active duty and veteran athletes selected to represent Team Army at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games are:
    Capt. Luis Avila
    Staff Sgt. Abel Baez
    Spc. (Ret.) Gerald Blakley
    Capt. (Ret.) Steve Bortle
    Spc. Darnell Boynton
    Staff Sgt. John Michael Britton
    Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Gene Calantoc
    Maj. Victoria Camire
    Spc. Berenice Carmona
    Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Hyoshin (Gabi) Cha
    Cpl. Patrick Dayton
    Capt. Nathan Degen
    Maj. Jeremy Ditlevson
    Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Henry Escobedo
    Spc. (Ret.) Brent Garlic
    Spc. (Ret.) Corine Hamilton
    Sgt. Bianca Hayden
    1st Lt. Matthew Hovey
    Spc. Brooke Jader
    Spc. (Ret.) Justin Patrick (J.P.) Lane
    Sgt. Shawn Lee
    Sgt. (Ret.) Justin Mathers
    Master Sgt. Jasmin McKenzie
    Spc. Alexis Pantoja
    1st Lt. (Ret.) Christopher Parks
    Staff Sgt. Jack Peko
    Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Peters
    Staff Sgt. Adam Proctor
    Sgt. Alexander Robison
    1st Lt. Victoria Rollin
    Sgt. Noah Rydesky
    Spc. Avery Short
    Sgt. (Ret.) Jason Smith
    Spc. Noah Strunk
    Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson
    Cpl. Melesete Togia
    Spc. Janmiquel Torres-Cruz
    Spc. (Ret.) Michael Villagran
    Capt. Anna Walker
    1st Lt. Hannah Wright

    ALTERNATES
    CW5 (Ret.) Richard McCormick
    Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Douglas Duval
    Sgt. Maj. Miguel Nunez
    Sgt. Sergio Calderon-Diaz
    Maj. Hai Pham
    Sgt. 1st Class Stacy Englert
    Staff Sgt. Devin Fink

