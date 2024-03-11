ARMY RECOVERY CARE PROGRAM ANNOUNCES TEAM ARMY FOR WARRIOR GAMES 2024

FALLS CHURCH Va., March 14, 2024– The Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the members of Team Army who will compete at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida, June 21 – 30, at Walt Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.



Hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, hundreds of warrior athletes from the United States as well as select partner nations will compete in Paralympic-style adaptive sporting events. The friendly competition creates camaraderie and showcases the athlete’s ability to recover and overcome.



Team Army is comprised of 40 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and veterans, whose strength and perseverance define resilience through the power of adaptive sports.



Established in 2010, The Warrior Games are a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors and demonstrate the healing power of adaptive sports. Service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and SOCOM will compete in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games.



Athletes will go head-to-head in eleven adaptive sports: archery, track, and field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.



The active duty and veteran athletes selected to represent Team Army at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games are:

Capt. Luis Avila

Staff Sgt. Abel Baez

Spc. (Ret.) Gerald Blakley

Capt. (Ret.) Steve Bortle

Spc. Darnell Boynton

Staff Sgt. John Michael Britton

Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Gene Calantoc

Maj. Victoria Camire

Spc. Berenice Carmona

Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Hyoshin (Gabi) Cha

Cpl. Patrick Dayton

Capt. Nathan Degen

Maj. Jeremy Ditlevson

Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Henry Escobedo

Spc. (Ret.) Brent Garlic

Spc. (Ret.) Corine Hamilton

Sgt. Bianca Hayden

1st Lt. Matthew Hovey

Spc. Brooke Jader

Spc. (Ret.) Justin Patrick (J.P.) Lane

Sgt. Shawn Lee

Sgt. (Ret.) Justin Mathers

Master Sgt. Jasmin McKenzie

Spc. Alexis Pantoja

1st Lt. (Ret.) Christopher Parks

Staff Sgt. Jack Peko

Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Peters

Staff Sgt. Adam Proctor

Sgt. Alexander Robison

1st Lt. Victoria Rollin

Sgt. Noah Rydesky

Spc. Avery Short

Sgt. (Ret.) Jason Smith

Spc. Noah Strunk

Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson

Cpl. Melesete Togia

Spc. Janmiquel Torres-Cruz

Spc. (Ret.) Michael Villagran

Capt. Anna Walker

1st Lt. Hannah Wright



ALTERNATES

CW5 (Ret.) Richard McCormick

Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Douglas Duval

Sgt. Maj. Miguel Nunez

Sgt. Sergio Calderon-Diaz

Maj. Hai Pham

Sgt. 1st Class Stacy Englert

Staff Sgt. Devin Fink

