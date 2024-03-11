Coast Guard Station Oswego crew rescues one person, dog in Wright’s Landing Marina

March 14, 2024

OSWEGO, N.Y. — A U.S. Coast Guard Station Oswego boat crew rescued one person and a dog from the water Wednesday on Lake Ontario in Wright’s Landing Marina.



At 7:46 p.m., a good Samaritan notified Station Oswego of a person who jumped in the water after their dog fell off the pier in Wright’s Landing Marina.



Station Oswego boat crew launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small, then located and rescued the person and dog.



The survivor and dog were not wearing a life jacket.



Oswego Fire and Police Departments responded and assisted with the rescue.



The survivor was transferred to emergency medical services awaiting on base and the dog was transferred to a local emergency vet clinic for evaluation.



The survivor was treading water for approximately 30 minutes before the Coast Guard received the initial report.



“With great communication between the coxswain and boat crew, we were able to smoothly arrive on scene and safely and quickly pick up the survivor and his dog Taylor,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Molly Anstine, responding boat crew member. “It’s such a rewarding experience being able to help people and their best friends.”



