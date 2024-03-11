Fort Campbell Soldier receives Master Army Instructor Badge

Photo By Kayla Cosby | Sgt. 1st Class Arik Thumma, an instructor at the Fort Campbell Non-Commissioned...... read more read more Photo By Kayla Cosby | Sgt. 1st Class Arik Thumma, an instructor at the Fort Campbell Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) Academy, evaluates students during a class assignment. Thumma, a native of Watsonville, Calif., has made history at the Fort Campbell NCO Academy by becoming the first recipient of the prestigious Master Army Instructor Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Kayla Cosby) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. 1st Class Arik Thumma, a native of Watsonville, Calif., has made history at the Fort Campbell Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) Academy by becoming the first recipient of the prestigious Master Army Instructor Badge (MAIB).



Thumma's journey in the United States Army began on September 14, 2010. Currently holding the position of senior facilitator at the 101st Non-Commissioned Officers Academy, Thumma has been fulfilling the role of instructor since September of 2020.



“Thumma, is my strong and steady, he is a fire and forget it. I can ask him to move the NCO Academy two inches, and I know at the end of the day that is going to get done to standard with feedback of how we could do it better next time,” said Stephanie Thompson, deputy commandant at the 101st NCO Academy.



Thumma expressed that donning the badge signifies a significant achievement for him. Initially uncertain if he could attain it, the satisfaction of earning it after dedicated effort feels immensely gratifying.



"It was a goal of mine. Upon my arrival here, I assessed my schedule to determine if it was achievable. I dedicated significant effort to obtaining my basic and senior badges, and fortunately, the PCS [Permanent Change of Station] timeline aligned, allowing me to achieve it," stated Thumma.



Thompson stated that fewer than 500 individuals in the Army have attained this accomplishment. Due to the extensive prerequisites, including board evaluations, didactic training, and lesson plan revisions, he needed to first earn the basic and senior badge before reaching the MAIB.



“It's extremely rare for active duty, cadre or instructors to achieve the requirements to attend the master instructor selection board. And the reason is because of the period of time required once you achieve your senior badge to be able to achieve the Master Army Instructor Badge,” Sean Cherland, quality assurance officer at the 101st NCO Academy.



“What it represents is the highest level of army instructor badges within the Faculty Development and Recognition Program. Once achieved, you’re a mentor and a model for your organization. You're considered subject matter experts,” Cherland said.



With guidance from his mentor, he learned the importance of focusing on effective facilitation over accolades, driving his commitment to improvement. While facing challenges, interactions with colleagues fueled his motivation and pursuit of personal growth, extending beyond military duties. Thumma encourages perseverance and continuous self-improvement for anyone facing similar challenges, emphasizing the value of resilience and determination.



"My greatest joy as an instructor is witnessing the transformation of students throughout the course. At the start, they often enter my class nervous and unfamiliar. However, by the end of the course, typically on day ten, they depart with newfound confidence and the capability to confidently present in front of their peers. Watching this growth and witnessing their ability to convey their learning to others brings me immense satisfaction," expressed Thumma.



Thumma's achievement serves as a testament to his dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence, inspiring others to strive for greatness in their military careers.



“He sets his goals and is motivated and works to achieve those goals. He's always willing to mentor and work with other instructors and gives extra time, probably more time than any other person that I know at the Academy towards instructor development. He truly is exceptional. And he represents what it is to be a master instructor,” said Sherland.



Thumma advises cadres that are already holding their senior badge to pursue the master badge if they have the opportunity. He emphasizes the valuable learning experience gained through studying for the board, delving into regulations, and enhancing teaching skills.