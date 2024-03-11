Navy Updates Length of Stay Policy at RV Parks

WASHINGTON – The Navy has made it easier for active duty service members and their families to utilize recreational vehicle (RV) parks on installations for long-term stays.



Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) recently implemented a new length of stay policy that allows service members to utilize RV parks for extended stays during their duty assignment. Previously, active duty service members along with all other eligible patrons had to reapply every month to extend their stays at the RV parks.



“This may be a simple change in policy, but it is going to make a big difference to our Sailors and their families who want to stay at an RV park long term to meet their housing needs,” said Joann Reyes, recreation lodging manager of CNIC’s Fleet Readiness division. “This is only one of several policies we are evaluating to make sure it is what is best for our warfighters and families.”



Established RV park rates will continue to provide cost effective rates and remain competitive to the local market. RV park rates will not adjust or increase specifically to align with changes to Basic Housing Allowance (BAH).



In addition, active duty service members can remain at their designated spots throughout the duration of their stay, which is another policy update. There are 42 RV parks located at Navy installations, such as Naval Base Coronado, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, and Navy Air Station Key West.



For more information, Sailors and families can contact their installation Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) office, visit www.dodlodging.net, or call 1-877-Navybed (628-9233).



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook @NavyInstallations; X @cnichq; and Instagram @cnichq.

