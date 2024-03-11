Walter Reed Champions Women’s Health During National Endometriosis Awareness Month

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Dr. Candice Jones-Cox made history on March 17, 2023, as the first surgeon in DOD to...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Dr. Candice Jones-Cox made history on March 17, 2023, as the first surgeon in DOD to perform a revolutionary robotics surgery for hysterectomy patients called vNotes, which stands for vaginal natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery, said to be a less discomforting procedures for patients. (Photo by Ricardo Reyes) see less | View Image Page

By James A. Black – WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



Endometriosis: A Commonly Misunderstood and Unresolved Condition



Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other places in the body, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Researchers say it is one of the most common gynecological diseases, and its primary symptoms include pain and infertility.



Statistically, endometriosis may affect more than 11 percent of American women between 15 and 44, most commonly impacting women in their 30s and 40s, potentially making it more difficult to become pregnant.



A Patient’s Journey



“I sought medical advice for excessive bleeding and pain when I was 12 or 13 years old,” shared Patient T, a commander in the U.S. Public Health Service who managed her symptoms for more than 20 years by taking medically prescribed birth control pills.



During her 30s, Patient T said her pain and bleeding increased and became irregular, sparking concern and a bit of trepidation. As a result, she stopped taking birth control and tried different medications. In her 40s, Patient T started on a monthly medication to control her pain and bleeding.



“The [monthly] medication shot worked well, but then I got hot flashes and the doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center were concerned about my prolonged use of this medication,” confided Patient T. “Evidently, the effects of the medication’s long-term use are unknown, and I was tired of going into the office every month to get the shot.” Later, Patient T was fitted with an intrauterine device (IUD), a tiny device that's inserted into a woman’s uterus to prevent pregnancy.



Walter Reed Women's Health Services: Transformative Therapeutic Care



Once Patient T connected with Dr. Candice Jones-Cox, the Women's Health Services director at Walter Reed, her prognosis and prospects vastly changed.



It was a breakthrough for Patient T, who, growing up, visited with several obstetrician-gynecologists (OBGYNs), attempting to discern what was causing her bleeding and discomfort. Some OBYNs brushed off her pain while others just told her this would be my life, recalled Patient T. “When I look back, I think about all the days of school and work that I never missed and struggled through, I become upset because everyone

convinced me that this was supposed to be my ‘normal’ life,” confided Patient T, recalling the mood changes and depressive episodes she’s endured.



Turning Point



“The turning point for me was when I fainted at home by myself and woke up in a pool of blood because of my period,” explained Patient T, who was afraid to go to the emergency room because she was ashamed and temporarily immobile as a result excruciating pain in her left side. “I thought I was dying.”



A few days later, Patient T returned to Walter Reed and learned that she likely had a chocolate cyst/endometrioma that burst, a potentially fatal outcome. "This is when I woke up and was determined to do something about my condition,” shared Patient T, recalling that it was the first time in 30 years that a doctor diagnosed her condition as endometriosis.



Looking Back and Paying It Forward: Protect Your Mental Health



“I wish I had sought mental health assistance for my bleeding and pain as a teenager,” reflected Patient T, acknowledging her embarrassment as a young athlete trying to fit in while dealing with mood swings and persistent discomfort.



That’s why Patient T advises similarly affected women, regardless of age, to consider joining a women’s group or seeking private therapy.



“Basically, I self-medicated with lots of Ibuprofen and never thought I should seek help for my mood swings,” shared Patient T. “It’s been a long road. I wish my family and friends understood that my condition was not normal because many just brushed it off or just thought I was always moody,” reflected Patient T. “But I was sad and angry at what I had to endure for many decades without a diagnosis or anyone listening to me.



Reproductive Health



“I can’t explain it, but I had so much fear around my reproductive life that I just ruled out having children because I thought it would be more painful for me to go through,” acknowledged Patient T. “I wished one of the doctors that I saw through all the years encouraged me otherwise, but no one did!”



That’s why Patient T advises women to research and find an OBGYN willing to listen.



Jones-Cox’s peers say she’s a fierce patient advocate and a meticulous surgeon with a reputation for passionately learning cutting-edge techniques to adapt to an ever-changing medical landscape. In 2023, Jones-Cox became the first surgeon in the Department of Defense medical community to perform a robotic minimally invasive natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery (vNOTES), vastly reducing a patient's recovery time and discomfort while minimizing hospital stays. Dr. Jones-Cox advises patients to consider their family planning aspirations before opting for a procedure or course of therapy.



According to the American Medical Association, women with endometriosis may become pregnant and have a natural childbirth. The AMA advises women to consult with an OBGYN to learn about endometriosis, potential treatment options, and family planning.



A New Life



Patient T believes she’s now living her best life, managing her occasional discomfort with newfound resilience, empowered by her medical team. “Walter Reed was the first place that developed a treatment plan for me, and I followed it faithfully,” confided Patient T. “I finally found a group of people who cared and wanted me to feel like a ‘normal’ woman. It took 36 years!”



To learn more, visit this link: https://walterreed.tricare.mil/womens-health.