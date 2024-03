Photo By Airman 1st Class Justin Todd | Laquawna Baker, Space Base Delta 1 Sexual Assault and Prevention Response office...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Justin Todd | Laquawna Baker, Space Base Delta 1 Sexual Assault and Prevention Response office victim advocate, is SBD 1’s highlight for World Social Work Day 2024 on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 11, 2024. Before joining the Schriever SFB SAPR office in March 2022, Baker served on active duty in the U.S. Army, working positions such as combat and garrison military police, D.A.R.E officer and military working dog handler. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd) see less | View Image Page