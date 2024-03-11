Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My DCMA: Nancy Levy Masri, lead industrial specialist

    Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Nancy Levy Masri has been with the agency for over seven years.... read more read more

    GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Story by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Nancy Levy Masri shares her story.

    My name is Nancy Levy Masri, and this is “My DCMA.”

    I am a lead industrial specialist and pre-award survey manager assigned to DCMA Northeast.

    Embracing my role at DCMA is more than just a job — it’s a gratifying journey where I contribute to the success of our warfighters and bring tangible value to taxpayers, customers and contractors. Working seamlessly within a dynamic, multi-functional team, I am fueled by the knowledge that my efforts make a significant impact.

    I have the privilege of traversing the diverse landscape of contractors, from corporate giants to local "mom and pop” establishments. Serving as the eyes and ears on the ground, I forge meaningful face-to-face relationships that unearth invaluable insights. Vigilantly monitoring schedules, I provide crucial advisories on contract delays, empowering the buying activity to make well-informed decisions.

    Beyond my role, I take pride in nurturing the next generation of industrial specialists at DCMA Garden City. Guiding and mentoring a team of six specialists, I revel in the opportunity to share my expertise on various computer applications and the intricacies of site visits and audits. As a perpetual learner, I actively engage in training sessions on topics of interest, ensuring my team is well-equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of acquisition.

    In my additional capacity as a pre-award survey manager, I play a pivotal role in evaluating contractors' capabilities, which influences crucial decisions in the contract award process. Collaborating with diverse specialists, I gain a holistic understanding of how contracts are awarded, enriching my perspective and contributing to informed decision-making.

    Looking ahead, my focus for the upcoming year revolves around elevating process reviews, an aspect often overlooked due to the challenges posed by working remotely. I plan to institute comprehensive in-house training and involve industrial specialists in my reviews, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

    While my long-term ambitions may include stepping into a supervisor role, I currently relish in the satisfaction of being a lead industrial specialist. Outside the professional realm, my favorite pastime is baking with my daughters, a bonding experience that adds a sweet touch to my life.

    As I continue to teach, mentor and evolve, each day at DCMA unfolds as a rewarding chapter in my professional and personal journey.

    My DCMA: Nancy Levy Masri, lead industrial specialist

