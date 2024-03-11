Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRLC Reservists Participate in Equipment Training, March 4-8, 2024.

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Story by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    NMRLC Reservists participated in equipment training for their drill duty from March 4-8, 2024. Located in Williamsburg, VA, NMRLC supports readiness by providing deployable medical systems, high-quality eyewear and ophthalmic devices, and fleet logistical solutions.
    NMRLC manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions, and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of operational plans, exercise support and real-world operations.
    The EXMEDs provide Combatant Commanders’ desired capabilities regarding standardized, modular, scalable combat service support and medical/dental capabilities to advanced-base environments across the entire range of joint military operations.
    NMRLC is at the heart of Navy Medicine’s enterprise-wide foundational change designing and delivering agile and integrated capabilities to the Fleet and Fleet Marine Forces in the Distributed Maritime Operations. These unique capabilities will provide medical assets to Combatant Commanders in theaters around the world.

