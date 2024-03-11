Breaking Barriers: A Female Force in Security Forces

In a domain traditionally dominated by men, breaking barriers isn't just a feat; it's a mission. Meet Senior Airman Emily Rempel, a defender with the 139th Security Forces Squadron. She's shattering stereotypes and paving the way for a new generation of female warriors.



Rempel’s journey into the realm of the military was driven by family. Her cousin serves in the 139th Medical Group. She chose to be a defender because of her love for shooting guns, the overall atmosphere and because it was something different from her civilian job. On the civilian side, Rempel is a nursing student and works in the emergency room at Kansas University. While her two careers are very different, they work hand-in-hand.



“Doing TCCC [tactical combat casualty care] on the security forces side and then bringing them into the hospital, if needed, or rendering that aid I have more of a knowledge, " said Rempel. “Then with the nursing side of things, coming here and being able to help the unit with that side of things because I'm trying to get into TCCC to teach our unit.”



From day one, Rempel wanted to be an inspiring leader, especially to the females who serve alongside her.



“I want to be somebody that people can come up and talk to [...] especially for females, we don't really have people that we can talk to one on one,” said Rempel. “Being a leader, I want to be there for them, replace those once they retire and just continue to grow.”



For Rempel, breaking barriers isn't just a personal triumph; it's a mission of empowerment and equality.



“It has empowered me and I just want more women to join and see how we can, as females, grow and show leadership,” said Rempel.



As she continues to forge ahead, she leaves an indelible mark on the landscape of security forces, inspiring others to follow in her courageous footsteps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 09:53 Story ID: 466182 Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking Barriers: A Female Force in Security Forces, by SSgt Janae Masoner and TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.