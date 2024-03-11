Defense Innovation Unit and Office of the Director of National Intelligence Form Strategic Partnership to Advance National Security

March 10, 2024--(AUSTIN, TX) - The Defense Innovation Unit and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have officially announced a new collaboration between the two organizations, uniquely positioned within the government to embrace innovative technologies aimed at bolstering national security.



The formal agreement, signed during a live panel at the Capital Factory as part of South by Southwest 2024 programming in Austin, Texas, signals a significant milestone in how the Department leverages cutting-edge solutions to address evolving threats in an increasingly complex global landscape.



“Formalizing this relationship is in direct support of DIU’s 3.0 strategic plan - which includes working with partners across the Department to take advantage of opportunities to generate impact through shared best practices and enhanced teamwork,” said DIU Director, Doug Beck.



On March 10, both the Director of Science & Technology of the ODNI, Dr. John Beieler, and Beck participated in a panel discussion moderated by Emily de La Bruyere, co-founder of Horizon Advisory, at the Capital Factory House officially announcing a new collaboration between the two organizations.



Through this agreement, DIU and ODNI will leverage their respective expertise, resources, and networks to identify emerging technologies that can enhance intelligence gathering, analysis, and operational capabilities. By collaborating closely, both entities seek to better coordinate a demand signal to industry, and then expedite the deployment of innovative solutions, maximizing efficiency and effectiveness in fulfilling their missions.



“The ODNI is committed to leveraging the latest advances in technology to fulfill the intelligence communities critical mission of providing timely and accurate intelligence to policymakers and warfighters,” said Beieler. “Partnering with the Defense Innovation Unit allows us to tap into a diverse array of innovative solutions and capabilities that can enhance our effectiveness and strengthen our nation's security posture.”



Currently, DIU has several ongoing projects with the intelligence community that are focused on shared problem sets including open-source intelligence, supply chain visualization, and autonomous maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 Story ID: 466177 Location: AUSTIN, TX, US