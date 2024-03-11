Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRLC Celebrates Women's History Month

    NMRLC Celebrates Women's History Month

    Photo By Julius Evans | March is Women’s History Month and this year’s theme is, “Women Who Have Made...... read more read more

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Story by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    March is Women’s History Month and this year’s theme is, “Women Who Have Made Great Achievements." This is in recognition of the countless contributions women have made in creating a positive and brighter future. Women’s contributions are acknowledged throughout March, a time when we celebrate the struggles and accomplishments of women throughout U.S. history. NMRLC's DMLSS Administrator, Ms. Rita Lopez, shared thoughts on why Women's History Month is important to her.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 07:44
    Story ID: 466164
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VA, US
    Hometown: WILLIAMSBURG, VA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRLC Celebrates Women's History Month, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NMRLC Celebrates Women's History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Women's History Month
    NMRLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT