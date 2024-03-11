2ID/RUCD Completes Combined Live Fire with ROK Army During Freedom Shield

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army Assault Breaching Vehicle from the 55th Combat Engineer Company, 11th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army Assault Breaching Vehicle from the 55th Combat Engineer Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, executes an obstacle breaching operation in coordination with the ROK Army during Freedom Shield, South Korea, March 14, 2024. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Kim, Ji Hun) see less | View Image Page

POCHEON, South Korea--As part of Freedom Shield 2024, the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division (2ID/RUCD) and the Capital Mechanized Infantry Division (CMID) of the Republic of Korea army, demonstrated combined combat capabilities through various joint maneuvers and gunnery exercises at Seung-Jin Range in Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, March 8-14, 2024.



Elements of the ROK CMID and 2ID/RUCD conducted a Combined Live Fire Exercise (CFLX) aimed at improving interoperability in command and control, maneuver, and firepower operations, and to enhance combined operational performance capabilities.



Approximately 300 U.S. and ROK Soldiers from seven units, including the tank, engineer, air defense, and armored reconnaissance battalion under CMID, CBRN units of the ROK 7th Corps, and the 11th Engineer Battalion and 3rd Cavalry Regiment, conducted integrated firepower and route clearance training.



The training involved various military vehicles of the ROK and the U.S., including the ROK K1A2, K21, K30, and U.S. M1150 Assault Breaching Vehicle. The exercise began with the K30 cover fire, followed by dozens of K1A2 tanks and K21 armored vehicles pouring concentrated fire. U.S. Army 3rd Cavalry Regiment Raven RQ-11 Unmanned Aircraft Systems provided aerial surveillance and reconnaissance to ground forces increasing lethality and verifying the interoperability of the combined forces.



"Through the training, we were able to fully equip ourselves with combined combat capabilities to overwhelm the enemy," said Lt. Col. Cho Seung-Jae, battalion commander, CMID. "Above all, members of the unit gained confidence that if the Republic of Korea and the United States work together, we can fight the enemy and win!"



Freedom Shield 2024 provided a rigorous environment to enhance readiness, interoperability and response capabilities in realistic scenarios.



"Working together with our ROK counterparts always makes us better and helps improve interoperability so we are always ready to respond if called upon," said Lt. Col. Brent Kinney, battalion Commander, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. "We continue to work to strengthen our combined readiness.”



In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea.