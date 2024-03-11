U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to the Philippines

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Philippine...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. (right), and U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson, at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, on March 12, 2024. The visit included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strategic partnership with the Philippines codified in the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith) see less | View Image Page

Manila, PHILIPPINES — Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Philippines March 10-14, 2024, where he met with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., along with other senior government and military leaders.



He also met with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, and engaged with business leaders as part of the U.S. Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines with U.S. Secretary of the United States Department of Commerce Gina Raimondo. The first mission of its kind, the PTIM is aimed at enhancing U.S. companies’ investment in the Philippine innovation economy, to include clean energy, food security and critical minerals, and follows the introduction of new arrangements and initiatives to expand on the historic momentum in U.S.-Philippine relations.



Aquilino and military leaders also discussed opportunities for increased multilateral cooperation, maritime security initiatives, and the upcoming exercise Balikatan. The largest annual U.S.-Philippines bilateral exercise, the 39th iteration of Balikatan will feature service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the U.S., along with other regional partner nations, training shoulder-to-shoulder to build the strength and readiness of the joint force.



As the oldest ally in the region, the U.S.-Philippines Alliance has advanced peace, prosperity and security since 1951. Aquilino’s visit highlights efforts to modernize the alliance, and deepen cooperation to meet emerging challenges, improve interoperability and integrate joint planning efforts as part of the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines.