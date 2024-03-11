1st MAW MV-22s return to air

Photo By Cpl. Kyle Chan | A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Kyle Chan | A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts a bilateral formation flight alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members with Western Army Aviation Group during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 off the coast of Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 18, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan – The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing has returned its MV-22s to flight status March 14, as the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has deemed the aircraft safe to fly based on a meticulous and data-driven approach prioritizing flight worthiness and safety.



During the recent grounding period, NAVAIR conducted a thorough and deliberate formulation of risk mitigation controls to assist with safely returning the V-22 to flight operations. The Marine Corps has accordingly enacted a deliberate plan to comply with new risk management measures, after which we will resume flight operations with all Marine Corps MV-22 squadrons. Close coordination among key senior leaders across all three services has been paramount in formulating the comprehensive review and return to flight plan, and this collaboration will continue.



1st Marine Aircraft Wing will execute a deliberate and measured return to flight operation during which we will carefully regain currency and proficiency in all our missions via our established policies and procedures. Safety, both in this process and for the local communities, is our paramount priority.



The flight clearance by our NAVAIR, our adherence to proven operational risk management practices, our confidence in this amazing aircraft, and our faith in the professionalism of our pilots, crew, and maintenance teams undergird our decision to return the Osprey to service.



"1st Marine Aircraft Wing will continue to accomplish our mission with a keen focus on safety for our Marines, Sailors, and certainly for the local communities we are proud to serve amongst. We will thoughtfully regain currency of our pilots and aircrew as we return to MV-22 flight operations. We trust this amazing aircraft, and we certainly trust the amazing Marines that maintain and operate it,” stated Maj. Gen. Eric E. Austin, Commanding General, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. "The MV-22 Osprey is key to the success of 1st MAW, III MEF and plays a central role in our ability to campaign, to respond in time of crisis and ultimately to partner with our allies and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. We are pleased to be flying our MV-22s again.”