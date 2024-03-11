Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf in Marine’s clothing: Wolf Pack hosts USMC, ROK Marines combined training

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, sits in position before a...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing hosted a combined force exercise involving the U.S. Marine Corps Marines assigned to the 8th Marines 2nd Battalion, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 along with the Republic of Korea Marines as part of Warrior Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 8, 2024.

    Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise held on the Korean Peninsula that seeks to strengthen the combined defensive capabilities of ROK and U.S. forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK and U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capabilities of the ROK-US Alliance. 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program.

