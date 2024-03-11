Wolf in Marine’s clothing: Wolf Pack hosts USMC, ROK Marines combined training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, sits in position before a...... read more read more

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, sits in position before a simulated building breach as part of a readiness exercise during Warrior Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 8, 2024. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise held on the Korean Peninsula that seeks to strengthen the combined defensive capabilities of ROK and U.S. forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK and U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capabilities of the ROK-US Alliance. 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program.