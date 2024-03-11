Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Receives Results from Pu’uloa Range Soil Sampling

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Story by Maj. Jordan Fox 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - Today, the MCBH Environmental Compliance and Protection Division
    received the laboratory results from soil samples collected from across the 3,000 feet of shoreline
    perimeter of Pu’uloa Range Training Facility on Feb. 14-15, 2024.

    These results will be reviewed and assessed in consultation with the Hawaii Department of Health,
    the Navy Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, and our interagency partners to holistically
    characterize the data by identifying the concentrations and locations of munition constituents that
    may be present at the facility.

    The sampling was conducted and observed over a two-day period, where soil samples were collected,
    cataloged, sifted, and packaged for transport to an Environmental Protection Agency certified,
    on-island lab for processing.

    The execution of the sampling and analysis plan at PRTF is the result of nearly a year’s worth of
    ongoing communication and collaboration with State elected officials, interagency partners,
    academia, and feedback from the Ewa Beach community.

    PRTF is the only location in the State where approximately 7,000 Hawaii-based Marines can conduct
    Annual Rifle Qualification. The facility also enables local and federal law enforcement agencies,
    and other military personnel from across the Joint Force to conduct small-arms marksmanship
    training and certification.
    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:55
    Story ID: 466145
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
    Hometown: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Receives Results from Pu’uloa Range Soil Sampling, by MAJ Jordan Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCBH PRTF Environment Soil Sample

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT