Marine Corps Base Hawaii Receives Results from Pu’uloa Range Soil Sampling

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - Today, the MCBH Environmental Compliance and Protection Division

received the laboratory results from soil samples collected from across the 3,000 feet of shoreline

perimeter of Pu’uloa Range Training Facility on Feb. 14-15, 2024.



These results will be reviewed and assessed in consultation with the Hawaii Department of Health,

the Navy Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, and our interagency partners to holistically

characterize the data by identifying the concentrations and locations of munition constituents that

may be present at the facility.



The sampling was conducted and observed over a two-day period, where soil samples were collected,

cataloged, sifted, and packaged for transport to an Environmental Protection Agency certified,

on-island lab for processing.



The execution of the sampling and analysis plan at PRTF is the result of nearly a year’s worth of

ongoing communication and collaboration with State elected officials, interagency partners,

academia, and feedback from the Ewa Beach community.



PRTF is the only location in the State where approximately 7,000 Hawaii-based Marines can conduct

Annual Rifle Qualification. The facility also enables local and federal law enforcement agencies,

and other military personnel from across the Joint Force to conduct small-arms marksmanship

training and certification.

