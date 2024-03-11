Soldiers interested in Army careers as aviators, vessel captains, receive mentorship from senior Transportation Warrant Officersers hold recruiting event fo

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS - Soldiers interested in Army careers as aviators, vessel captains and other transportation specialties attended a mobility warrant officer recruiting session at the Fort Eustis Chapel Annex March 13.



The event was hosted by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Karen Carter and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sherilyn Mancheno.

The briefers included Warrant Officer Recruiters from Fort Liberty, as well as Transportation Corps Proponent Chief Warrant Officer 5 Olga Negron and Sgt. Maj. Proponent Rodriguez.



The Army is looking for junior enlisted Soldiers with leadership potential right now, according to Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Gathright, a warrant officer recruiter (82A).



"One interesting thing about this field is that we want you to go warrant," Gathright said during his opening remarks.



Warrant Officer Recruiters can assist with waivers and every step of the application process, but they can't help much until after you start your packet., Gathright added.



The application process includes a resume, a letter of recommendation and a good understanding of the application dates and timelines. The selection board is not in person, and your packet will be reviewed by seven board members.



"Junior enlisted Soldiers with 5 to 8 years of service have an excellent shot at being selected," Gathright hinted.

One of the tips provided by the reviewing warrant officers was for Soldiers to work as a team and pair up to succeed.



"The next thing you know, there is more pay and more promotions and more opportunities, but it is also about pride and accomplishment," said Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez.



"My plan was to become an aviator since the day I joined the Army, and I am going to give this everything I got," said Private 1st Class Barua Pranta, 1st Battalion, 222nd Aviation Regiment.



"I recently re-enlisted to get Hawaii and I plan to put in a packet when I get to my next assignment," said Sgt. Maleik Ravenall, 689th Rapid Port Opening Element.



"It was very informative," said 597th Transportation Brigade's Soldier of the Quarter Spc. Kylan Swain,

689th Rapid Port Opening Element.



"I'm interested in earning extra money in the Army, because I want to invest," said Private Samuel Anderson, 1st Bn., 222nd Aviation Regt.



Thank you to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Carter and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mancheno for hosting the event. Your efforts to develop tomorrow’s leaders and encourage them to reach their potential is greatly appreciated.

The best recruiting tool we have is a soldier who feels he or she is making a meaningful contribution; being trained well to do the job, and who relates that satisfaction to friends at work and in the community.

