Marine Corps Base Hawaii Recognized for Environmental Excellence

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII –Marine Corps Base Hawaii was recently named the recipient of the 2024 Secretary of the Navy Environmental Award for Natural Resource Conservation and Environmental Quality. Each award highlights the contributions of the Marines, sailors, and civilians that comprise MCBH and their excellence in environmental leadership. MCBH was previously recognized for the same awards in 2022 and 2020 – a testament to the installation’s consistent environmental stewardship.



The manifestation of this recognition is attributed to the environmental division’s key objectives of: Enhancing Training Opportunities and Availability, Reducing Risks to People and the Environment, Enhanced Endangered Species Protection and Recovery, Building Strong Community and Regulatory Partnerships, and Reducing Operational Costs, oriented to ensure the sustainability of the installation’s diverse and natural resources.



“This award is a testament to the dedication the environmental compliance and protection division demonstrates while supporting MCBH’s mission,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jeffry Hart, Director for Environmental Compliance and Protection Division. “This recognition encompasses two years of work aboard MCBH’s properties… I am incredibly proud of the environmental team’s accomplishments.”



While this award only represents a snapshot of the division’s efforts aboard MCBH, the prioritization of environmental quality and compliance has enhanced operational readiness and strengthened infrastructure resilience in a changing environment.



MCBH attributes part of their success to fostered partnerships with the surrounding communities, actively engaging in outreach programs, educational initiatives, and cultural exchanges, promoting mutual understanding and appreciation. “We are thankful for our partnerships and volunteers who have aided in our environmental success,” said Patrick Crile, the lead environmental engineer in the MCBH Environmental Department.



“I am thankful for my team's willingness and perseverance to get stuff done… It is nice to have our work recognized, but we still have more to accomplish,” said Lance Bookless, senior natural resource manager in the MCBH Environmental Department. Winners at the SECNAV level compete in the Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards Program in that same year, 2024.



The SECNAV Environmental Awards Program is conducted annually and started its first awards cycle in 1962. Since the debut of the SECNAV Environmental Awards Program in 1962, all categories were competed for annually until 2009 when awards split into a 2-year cycle. This year, 2024, is considered an even fiscal year for awards. Award recipients are decided by a diverse panel of 54 volunteer judges from Federal and state agencies, academia, and the private sector.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 19:13 Story ID: 466137 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Recognized for Environmental Excellence, by 1LT Hailey Harms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.