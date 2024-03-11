Poland strengthens friendship with Division during historic visit to Fort Stewart

Photo By Pfc. Rebeca Soria | Polish President Andzrej Duda enters the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) headquarters with...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Rebeca Soria | Polish President Andzrej Duda enters the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) headquarters with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, 3ID’s Deputy Commanding General of Maneuver at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Various 3rd Infantry Division units deployed to eastern Europe in Fall 2023 in support of the NATO mission to assure allies, bolster interoperability and deter adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, GA. – Polish President Andrzej Duda got a close-up look at the 3rd Infantry Division’s cutting-edge capabilities during a visit to Fort Stewart today. Part of a multi-day visit to the United States, the visit furthers the deep and abiding friendship between Polish and 3rd ID forces currently deployed to Europe.



Duda was welcomed by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, 3rd ID’s Deputy Commanding General of Maneuver. The visit included a briefing at the 3rd ID headquarters, a meet and greet with 3rd ID Soldiers and live-fire demonstration at a gunnery range.



The live-fire capabilities demonstration featured the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and incorporated the Abrams tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and AH-64 Apache helicopter. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is one of the most recent modernized and trained armor units in the U.S. Army.



“This visit demonstrates our deep friendship and partnership with Poland; we

are incredibly thankful to Poland for their hospitality to our Dogface Soldiers while they are deployed on their important mission,” Wilson said. “This further demonstrates that when you call on the 3rd Infantry Division, you get the best and most modern combat-credible forces who are trained and ready to deploy anywhere in the world."



The Division Headquarters, Division Artillery Brigade, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team and Division Sustainment Brigade deployed to eastern Europe in August 2023 as part of the NATO mission to train alongside Allies and partners to present a credible, interoperable force, capable of countering any adversary.



“Fort Stewart, the largest Army base in the Southeast, is truly the salt of the Earth,” Duda said. “I am grateful to see the equipment, live fire exercise, and the strength of the U.S. Army.”



Poland and the United States enjoy a deep, long-standing friendship and historical commitment to shared transatlantic values. The political, economic, security and cultural ties between our two countries are broad, deep, and growing stronger. Team cohesion with Allies and partners improves warfighting mastery and ensures that Soldiers are disciplined, resilient and lethal – ready to fight and win against global threats.



“[The] Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division serve in Poland,” Duda said. “[The] presence of US Soldiers in Poland is a symbol of stability in our region. The visit in Georgia, home of the 3rd Infantry Division, is historic and symbolic. We know these officers and Soldiers well. Thank you for being in Poland and thank you for your service.”



Following the live-fire demonstration, Wilson expressed his gratitude to Duda for his visit to the installation.



“It’s another great day to be in the 3rd Infantry Division and in Coastal Georgia,” he said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to host you, President Duda. We are honored you took time out of your busy schedule to spend time with our Soldiers. We can never thank you enough for all you do for our team forward. This has been a great opportunity for us to showcase the strength and capability of our division.”



The 3rd Infantry Division is set to return home in early Summer.