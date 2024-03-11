Four Fort Johnson Soldiers administer medical aid to person in need

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Whether you know you have an existing medical issue or not, you never know when a medical emergency will happen.

When a woman found herself in just such dire medical straits, she was lucky that a group of four Fort Johnson Soldiers enjoying a round of golf were there to help.

On Feb. 2 at approximately 2 p.m., Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Roberts, 32nd Hospital Center, Capt. Lukas Dubose, 32nd Hospital Center, Sgt. 1st Class Bradley Robinson, Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group, and Staff Sgt. Ridge Gargasz, 32nd Hospital Center, responded to a real-life medical emergency during the Garrison Commander’s Golf Scramble.

The following is a short narrative described by Robinson:

“We had just finished the eighth hole and were moving to the next when we tried to engage in conversation with a woman who was nearby.

She was nonverbal and not responding to Gargasz when he tried to engage her in conversation. She seemed to be in a state of confusion, so the group stopped to assess the situation and quickly realized something was wrong.

As we walked up to the individual, she began to stumble. I assessed the situation as the patient started to lose consciousness. The patient began having a medical episode. We stayed with her until it was over.

As the patient regained consciousness, I continued my assessment until emergency services arrived.”

While their teammates were administering aid, Dubose and Roberts looked for identification and called 911 to relay a patient report to dispatch, helping to ensure that the right care would be provided upon arrival by an ambulance.

“Given that all four us have dealt with similar situations, the reaction was immediate as we began providing care and executing our roles,” Dubose said.

After confirming with Dubose that emergency services were being contacted, Roberts began mentally noting the specifics of the situation, including the time and the treatments administered by Robinson.

Robinson said having been a combat medic for the last 15 years, it comes naturally to respond to any medical emergency at any time.

“It’s what we are called to do and there is an overwhelming sense of relief when you can put into action the education and training you have received in your profession,” he said.

In the end, helping the woman is what was most important to these Soldiers.

There’s a sense of pride in what they do when helping someone said Dubose. “I’m just happy we were at the right place and time to help,” he said. “It just goes to show that repetition of your craft can prepare you for when you are needed the most.”

Being able to help the individual during a medical episode is something that was rewarding for Gargasz.

“The likelihood that trained personnel that handle these types of situations were there at the exact right time is extraordinary. There is no telling how long she could have been there without any medical care. I was just thankful we were there,” Gargasz said.

Roberts said it’s affirming to use the skills acquired through military training, even though one hopes never to need them.

“The opportunity to assist someone during their most challenging moments is an unparalleled experience,” Roberts said.

Robinson believes Army medical training is the very best in the world.

“I believe this situation was a testament to the fantastic training we put our first responders through. The team responded appropriately and in doing so, gave the chance for other medical professionals to respond quickly and move the patient to the next level of care. The quality of Army medicine is showcased through the selfless acts of service we see across the force on a consistent basis,” Robinson said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 16:31 Story ID: 466113 Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Four Fort Johnson Soldiers administer medical aid to person in need, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.