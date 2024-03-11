Training for resiliency

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 325th Fighter Wing integrated resilience office prevention coordinator, Shannon Scott, hosted the first, quarterly, community-wide Resiliency Training Assistant course.



In the high-pressure environment of serving in the military, resiliency is a necessary skill for individuals and organizations. Airmen can be called upon to operate in various conditions ranging from combat situations to humanitarian missions and all in between.



Resiliency can be defined as the ability to adapt and overcome adversities with an alternate perspective. The U.S. Air Force maintains an integrated framework that plays a role in sustaining a fit, resilient and ready force called the Comprehensive Airman Fitness program.



“[CAF] is important on a personal level and a work level,” said Scott. “Having the tools to be resilient and overcome obstacles before any negative ramifications occur in their life or before it gets to a point where they have to divert their focus from the mission is critical.”



Throughout the four-day course, Scott, the Master Resiliency Trainer, taught participants a variety of skills including expressing gratitude, developing values-based goals, bringing personal strengths to the task, reframing thoughts, practicing mindfulness and improving physical and mental resilience.



“In our group, we had a mixture of people including me, being an E-2, multiple senior noncommissioned officers, a GS-14, as well as officers and dependents,” said Airman Mario Adams, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply journeyman. “Being in our civilian attire helped relieve some of the pressure of being a different rank and made it easier for us to feel comfortable sharing more vulnerable stories within the course. Throughout the four days, I felt a sense of camaraderie grow.”



Scott stated that her goal was to create an environment where everyone would be interested enough to share what they learned to their units.

Once an RTA has practiced teaching resiliency, they are qualified to be submitted to attend the official MRT course through Air University. After certification, the MRT also gains the opportunity to facilitate the training to others.



“Knowing that I can use what I learned to assist others who are going through a difficult situation is very impactful,” explained Bobbette Clark, CONR-1AF (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) chief of special security office & information systems security division. “I also got to know like-minded individuals who I wouldn’t have met on base in my daily work life. More people should know that these resources exist.”



For more information on the RTA course, contact the 325th FW integrated resilience office, at (850) 283-3237.

Training for resiliency, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem