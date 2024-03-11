Soldiers compete, win Brigade Best Warrior Competition

CAMP PARKS, Calif. ¬-- Soldiers from four battalions across the 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (E-MIB) convened at U.S. Army Garrison Camp Parks, California to compete in the brigade level Best Warrior Competition. Spc. Kyle Cook from the 321st Military Intelligence Battalion (MI BN) took home the title best warrior in the junior enlisted category. Sgt. Igor Dovgaliuk from the 368th MI BN won the competition for the non-commissioned officer category. The competition took place over the course of three days and included participants from the 321st MI BN headquartered in Florida, the 301st MI BN from Arizona, the 373rd MI BN in Washington, and the 368th MI BN in California. The first day of the tournament began with an Army Combat Fitness Test in the morning. Following the test, troops jumped into an Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) to head to a range on the Camp Parks installation where they conducted warrior tasks and battle drills. Evaluated tasks included assembling and dissembling military weapon systems, donning and removing mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear, calling for a nine-line medical evacuation, and describing features on a military map. Spc. Dillon Pham, a competitor from the 301st MI BN shared why he chose to compete.



“This competition is a way to showcase my skills and see how I can improve not only as a Soldier, but as an individual.”



Pham went on to say that he is motivated by the Soldiers in his unit.



“Back in my unit, we’re a pretty tight group, so just seeing all those people cheering me on and sending me a “good luck” or “hey, you’re going to do great” text message makes me feel like I can’t fail them,” Pham said. “I can’t fail myself.”



The day ended with a land navigation test across miles of California hills. On day two, the five competitors embarked on a 12-mile ruck around the installation and into the ranges before the sun rose. Master Sgt. Benjamin Horne, a Soldier from 368th MI BN and the competition NCOIC, shares what it takes to win.



“Being the best warrior is about being the best well-rounded Soldier who is able to take on any fight. And I think that’s what we’re testing here,” Horne said.



Upon returning from the ruck, Soldiers released for lunch, and came back to the 368th MI BN headquarters building to have their military knowledge tested before a board of senior NCOs.



“My hope for these competitors is [that they learn] how far they can take themselves,” Horne said. “That’s one of the key takeaways from this event; that you can push through even when you don’t think you can.”



On the final day of the competition, the 259th E-MIB Commander, Col. Jackie East and Command Sergeant Major Miguel Magana recognized the competition cadre, competitor sponsors, and competitors. Both Cook and Dovgaliuk are expected to compete at the division level in the Military Intelligence Readiness Command’s Best Warrior Competition in April 2024. The 259th E-MIB is headquartered out of Joint-Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

