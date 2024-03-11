BACH Social Workers Enhance Overall Behavioral Health Capabilities

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s social work team offers an array of services to the Fort Campbell community.



Our civilian and military social workers are embedded across Blanchfield’s services within the hospital’s patient and family centered medical homes (primary care teams), Family Advocacy, Embedded Behavioral Health assigned to Soldier units, Emergency Center, Soldier Recovery Unit, both outpatient and inpatient care, Child and Family Behavioral Health Services, Intensive Outpatient Program in the Eagle BH Clinic, and Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care.



“Our team works closely with Army Community Service (ACS) Social Workers on post, who provide educational support in Child and Family needs,” said Maria Carrier, Clinical Chief Family Advocacy Program supervisor.



Social work is one of the fastest growing professions in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It predicts nearly 800,000 people will work as social workers in the United States by 2032, an increase of seven percent over the decade.



Maj. Lacey Blew, a Social Worker at BACH, loves the flexibility social work offers individuals as a profession.



“Typically, when people think about social work, it is based on their own personal experience, and they may not realize that there are many areas that can benefit from our assistance. These include counseling sessions, clinical care, inpatient settings, working in an emergency room, and even shaping policies.”



1st Lt. Ryan McCallum, a Social Work Intern with BACH’s Family Advocacy Program, likes being able to make a difference in people’s lives. “We often see people when they are at their worst, and creating an atmosphere of healing goes a long way to helping solve problems.”



Helping people is the common theme of why most social workers came into the field.



Twanna Ivey, a Social Worker at Byrd Family Medical Home, said, “I’ve always wanted to help people reach their goals and overcome personal challenges. We are here to meet people where they are, empower individuals to succeed, and help them on their journey.”



Social workers have a hearty sense of social justice and follow a Code of Ethics that calls on them to enhance human well-being and help meet the basic human needs of all people. They are particularly attuned to the needs and empowerment of people who are vulnerable, oppressed, and living in poverty.



The two best ways to support social workers this month is through social media and by word of mouth. Anyone with a social media account can help promote social workers with the hashtags #socialwokers, #SWGenerationsStrong, and #SWMonth.



Thank a social worker you know. There are more than 680,000 social workers in the United States - the odds are you know someone who works in social work. Let them know you’re proud of the vital work they do.



U.S. Army story by: Staff Sgt. John Howard

