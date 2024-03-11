Soldier’s perspective: rodeos, ranges, rain on a 5-day drill

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division pose for a photo during a weapon qualification event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jessica Barb) see less | View Image Page

(Story by Pfc. Jessica Barb)



The first formation for a five-day drill weekend started at 7 a.m. Thursday for soldiers with Delta Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion. The first event was a promotion ceremony where three soldiers were recognized for their service in the military. We also welcomed our new First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Analiz Gerena, who replaced 1st Sgt. Scott Luster. The formation was then dismissed and headed to Fort Indiantown Gap.



On Thursday, Delta Company began its five-day maintenance rodeo. Soldiers with Alpha, Bravo and Charlie Company brought their military vehicles to be inspected and checked. The mechanics would run through a specific checklist and inspect everything within the military vehicles. If they needed maintenance, we filled out work orders and received parts to fix any issues.



Friday was day two of the rodeo for the company. We had more troops arrive and they needed quick fixes to continue their assigned missions. By 7:30 p.m., the company met together for a cyber security briefing. The briefing was to inform the soldiers of the danger of stalking, sharing information and the dangers of social media. They learned about the reasoning behind why we never share classified information and how important it is to keep certain information classified for the safety of their battle buddies.



The next day, the rain showed D Co. the true meaning of the saying “if it ain’t raining, then we ain’t training.”



The company headed to a firing range at 7 p.m. for our annual weapons qualification with our Close Combat Optics, or CCOs. First, at a smaller firing range, we had to “zero” our rifles or configure them to the firer, so it accurately aims at a target a specific distance. We had to pass that phase before advancing to the qualification range to test our shooting ability, one of the most basic skills a soldier must master. The rain was a go and poured on the range all day. We were muddy and wet, yet ready to pass our mandatory requirements to show that we are ready to fight.



Sunday began day four of the rodeo. Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1-104th Cavalry Regiment visited the maintenance bay. Our unit took care of any faults or parts on their vehicles that they needed. We also had some members from the unit conduct driver’s training. Once they pass driver's training, soldiers will be qualified to drive certain military vehicles. It will benefit the unit by having more military personnel qualified to drive. The focus on Sunday was cleaning the weapons. We had to clean the star chamber, wipe out all the sand and dirt, and be ready to fire for the next range day.



Monday was the last day for the rodeo. The maintenance and distro team worked hard and finished up paperwork, any vehicles that needed fixing and any other problems they needed to check. We gathered for an Equal Opportunity briefing, where soldiers learned the importance of equal opportunity and how to handle any concerns. We discussed the proper procedure, handling at the lowest level of the chain of command first and then taking necessary actions to move forward if a problem arises.



Once we were all cleared out of the maintenance bay, we went back to our home station, the Hershey Armory, for the last formation before being dismissed from our monthly drill duty.