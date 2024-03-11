Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USASA town hall opens communication to workforce

    USASA town hall opens communication to workforce

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson | U.S. Army Col. Mitchell Wisniewski, U.S. Army Support Activity commander and Joint...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — Leadership from U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix hosted a town hall at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 8, 2024. The event aimed to synchronize command efforts and foster open dialogue between the civilian workforce and leadership.

    The town hall provided an opportunity to raise awareness about various support programs, agencies and workforce development opportunities available to employees, including morale programs, prioritizing fitness and support functions.

    “People are our number one priority,” said U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major James Van Zlike, USASA Fort Dix command sergeant major. “Taking care of people requires you to take care of those to your left and right, if something isn't working, say something. If you need a helping hand, reach out. We have resources.”

    It is essential for leadership to understand and receive feedback from civilian employees to ensure their needs are met. Feedback from the civilian workforce informs leadership on how to improve development opportunities.

    “Workforce development, training opportunities and the awards program cannot come to fruition without your words, guidance or ideas,” Van Zlike said.

    Open forum conversations directly contribute to leaders engaging with their civilian workforce and uniformed personnel. The leadership team emphasized investing in the civilian workforce, as their individual advancement contributes to overall mission success.

    “We thank you for your service,” said U.S. Army Colonel Mitchell Wisniewski, USASA Fort Dix commander and JB MDL deputy commander. “Whether that be in uniform or as a civilian, it is appreciated every day. We cannot do what we do without you.”

    The town hall meeting highlighted the organization's commitment to fostering a supportive environment where communication and collaboration are prioritized to ensure the well-being and professional growth of all personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 14:09
    Story ID: 466085
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASA town hall opens communication to workforce, by A1C Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USASA town hall opens communication to workforce
    USASA town hall opens communication to workforce
    USASA town hall opens communication to workforce
    USASA town hall opens communication to workforce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    JB MDL
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Win as One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT