USASA town hall opens communication to workforce

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — Leadership from U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix hosted a town hall at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 8, 2024. The event aimed to synchronize command efforts and foster open dialogue between the civilian workforce and leadership.



The town hall provided an opportunity to raise awareness about various support programs, agencies and workforce development opportunities available to employees, including morale programs, prioritizing fitness and support functions.



“People are our number one priority,” said U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major James Van Zlike, USASA Fort Dix command sergeant major. “Taking care of people requires you to take care of those to your left and right, if something isn't working, say something. If you need a helping hand, reach out. We have resources.”



It is essential for leadership to understand and receive feedback from civilian employees to ensure their needs are met. Feedback from the civilian workforce informs leadership on how to improve development opportunities.



“Workforce development, training opportunities and the awards program cannot come to fruition without your words, guidance or ideas,” Van Zlike said.



Open forum conversations directly contribute to leaders engaging with their civilian workforce and uniformed personnel. The leadership team emphasized investing in the civilian workforce, as their individual advancement contributes to overall mission success.



“We thank you for your service,” said U.S. Army Colonel Mitchell Wisniewski, USASA Fort Dix commander and JB MDL deputy commander. “Whether that be in uniform or as a civilian, it is appreciated every day. We cannot do what we do without you.”



The town hall meeting highlighted the organization's commitment to fostering a supportive environment where communication and collaboration are prioritized to ensure the well-being and professional growth of all personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 14:09 Story ID: 466085 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USASA town hall opens communication to workforce, by A1C Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.