19 AW hosts Black Knight Honorary CC breakfast

Photo By Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins | Katherine Andrews, Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation director and 19th Force Support Squadron Honorary Commander, speaks during a breakfast at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 11, 2024. The Honorary Commander program pairs local civic leaders with a military commander to allow them to witness the mission firsthand and support Airmen while also fostering a supportive relationship with the community and increasing military involvement in civic endeavors off the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

Honorary Commanders from across the 19th Airlift Wing joined Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Tonino, 19th AW command chief, for breakfast at the Hercules Dining Facility, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 11, 2024.



The breakfast provided a forum for Davies to provide base updates, his future vision for the Honorary Commander program, and sparked conversations with the Honorary Commanders about recent events the base has supported.



The program pairs local civic leaders with a military commander to allow them to witness the mission firsthand and support Airmen while also fostering a supportive relationship with the community and increasing military involvement in civic endeavors off the installation.



During their time together, Davies shared information about new base projects and recent updates including the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show being named the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ Military Air Show of the Year for 2023.



He echoed his comments from last month’s community council meeting where he attributed the award to a “direct reflection of 15 months of sweat equity,” adding there is great pride in receiving an award like this.



Davies closed the breakfast by answering questions, collecting feedback, and sharing his excitement for what the future holds and thanking each Honorary Commander for the role they play in supporting the base and the greater Little Rock community at-large.